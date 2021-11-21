Furman 41, Samford 34

A quick wrap of UF's shootout Saturday with visiting FCS foe Samford. WHAT HAPPENED: Quarterback Emory Jones passed for 464 yards and six touchdowns and smashed the UF single-game record for total offense with another 86 yards rushing and a score in leading the Gators from a two-touchdown first-half deficit to a wild victory in a Saturday afternoon's shootout over FCS foe Samford at Spurrier/Florida Field. Jones completed 28 of 34 passes, with scoring tosses of 9, 45, 49, 7, 13 and 18 yards to five different receivers. He ended the day 18 yards shy of Tim Tebow's single-game yardage record of 482 (set in Tebow's final game, a win over Cincinnati in the 2009 Sugar Bowl), but finished with 550 of total offense (Tebow's previous mark was 533). The story of the game, however, was the Gators averting utter disaster against a 1-AA opponent that had not beaten a Southeastern Conference team since 1934. The Bulldogs, who came in with a 3-4 record in the Southern Conference (with a blowout loss of 55-13 against Tennessee-Chattanooga just three weeks ago), scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, and five of their first six during a first half when they broke a record for most points ever scored in a half against the Gators. Ever. As in since they started playing football here in 1906. Samford, behind quarterback Liam Welch's 400 yards and three touchdowns passing, plus a 98-yard kickoff return by Montrell Washington, had a 42-28 lead with less than three minutes to play in the first half. Jones' 45-yard touchdown pass to running back Nay'Quan Wright with 1:03 to go in the half cut the lead to seven. The Gators got the opening kickoff in the second half and went 70 yards in nine plays to tie the game at 42 and then, after a Mordecai McDaniel interception, took their first lead of the game, 49-42, on a seven-yard pass from Jones to Kemore Gamble. After the UF defense held on downs, Jones hit Dameon Pierce for a 13-yard TD to give the Gators 28 straight points and a two-touchdown lead at 56-42. Over right? Nope. After Welch threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Washington, the Bulldogs executed a successful onsides kick that led to a field goal, and the UF margin was just 56-52 with 11:58 remaining. Jones, though, added TD Pass No. 6 (to Gamble) and Pierce ran 24 yards for a score with 5:37 left for a 70-52 lead ... that was safe, at last. The final two-team point total of 122 was the second-largest in Florida history, behind the 144-0 win over Florida Southern in 1913. Florida's 717 yards of total offense was second-most in UF history (and most since 1997), falling shy of the record 774 set against West Texas State in 1982.

