Sen. Cassidy announces $6.5 Million for HIV/AIDS treatment and services

WASHINGTON, D. C. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Louisiana is set to receive a large sum of money to help with treatment and provide services for those who have HIV or AIDS-related illnesses. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced the Department of Health and Human Services will grant the Louisiana Department of Health $6,591,965 in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program grants to help fund HIV drugs and services for uninsured patients.

The Ryan White Program provides a comprehensive system of HIV primary care, essential support services, and medications to improve health outcomes and reduce HIV transmission among hard-to-reach populations.

“As a doctor, I treated uninsured HIV patients and saw the pain this disease can cause,” says Senator Cassidy. “This money is a great investment in making Louisiana healthier and lowering the rate of HIV.”

