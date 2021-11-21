UCF doesn’t play down to competition, drills UConn to stay perfect at home

UCF defensive back Justin Hodges celebrates his interception against UConn, a 49-17 win for the Knights. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Fresh off a 27-point road loss at SMU last week, UCF coach Gus Malzahn said he wanted his team to focus on themselves this week when the UConn Huskies came to town.

The Knights did just that totaling over 500 yards, forcing 3 turnovers, and winning 49-17 Saturday night to remain undefeated at the Bounce House.

UCF jumped out to a 4-touchdown lead and didn’t look back.

“What really stood out to me was how we got off to a fast start,” Malzahn said. “It was 21-0, I think before they made a first down. So really happy to get some breathing room.”

Mikey Keene was an accurate passer completing of 23-of-29 passes (79%) while adding a 30-yard rushing touchdown of his own in the first quarter — the longest run of his brief career.

“I really didn’t,” Malzahn said when asked if he was expecting a run like that from Keene. “He kept [the ball], he ran, he cut it back. That was a great play and it was great to see.”

The Knights (7-4) were without senior running back Isaiah Bowser (ankle) for a second straight game but they didn’t need him against the Huskies (1-10). UCF finished with 280 rushing yards, scoring 4 touchdowns on the ground.

Keene sat midway through the fourth quarter. The freshman finished 208 yards and 2 passing touchdowns.

The Knights finished with 537 yards to outgain UConn by 226. Their balanced attack was aided by 280 rushing yards to help Keene, who didn’t throw an interception.

Johnny Richardson (14 carries, 147 yards) started the scoring taking the ball in from 9 yards out. Following Keene’s 30-yard touchdown run, Mark-Antony Richards scored on an 8-yard run to give UCF a 21-0 lead at 5:50 of the first quarter.

“Johnny did a super job filling in,” Malzahn said. “We thought we could get the ball to the perimeter in some different sets and he did a good job with that.”

“Mark-Antony did a good job running the football in between the tackles, too. Those were the two that carried the mail for us.”

Although UCF’s defense came up with 3 interceptions in the first half, including a first career pick for defensive lineman Cam Goode, the Knights were unable to pitch a shutout.

UConn running back Nate Carter caught a short pass from quarterback Steven Krajewski, turned and broke free for 47 yards. Two plays later, Carter found the end zone on a 1-yard run.

The Huskies actually forced UCF to punt, but Krajewski threw his second interception to Divaad Wilson. The Knights ran a trick play that had receiver Ryan O’Keefe throw to Brandon Johnson for the 49-yard score.

UConn responded with an 8-play, 69-yard scoring drive in which Carter ran for 45 yards. Krajewski kept it himself for the 1-yard score. UCF led 35-14 at halftime.

The Knights tacked on 2 touchdowns in the fourth quarter when redshirt freshman Parker Navarro found the end zone for a second straight week. Keene connected with Amari Johnson on a 3-yard pass to complete the Knights’ scoring.

Although UConn only has one win, Malzahn is just happy to see his team win its seventh.

“In college you see a lot of times teams play down to certain other teams and our guys didn’t do that,” Malzahn said. “I was glad our guys came out and played good football.”

