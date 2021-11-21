ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF doesn’t play down to competition, drills UConn to stay perfect at home

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3dtz_0d30CRtM00
UCF defensive back Justin Hodges celebrates his interception against UConn, a 49-17 win for the Knights. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Fresh off a 27-point road loss at SMU last week, UCF coach Gus Malzahn said he wanted his team to focus on themselves this week when the UConn Huskies came to town.

The Knights did just that totaling over 500 yards, forcing 3 turnovers, and winning 49-17 Saturday night to remain undefeated at the Bounce House.

UCF jumped out to a 4-touchdown lead and didn’t look back.

“What really stood out to me was how we got off to a fast start,” Malzahn said. “It was 21-0, I think before they made a first down. So really happy to get some breathing room.”

Mikey Keene was an accurate passer completing of 23-of-29 passes (79%) while adding a 30-yard rushing touchdown of his own in the first quarter — the longest run of his brief career.

“I really didn’t,” Malzahn said when asked if he was expecting a run like that from Keene. “He kept [the ball], he ran, he cut it back. That was a great play and it was great to see.”

The Knights (7-4) were without senior running back Isaiah Bowser (ankle) for a second straight game but they didn’t need him against the Huskies (1-10). UCF finished with 280 rushing yards, scoring 4 touchdowns on the ground.

Keene sat midway through the fourth quarter. The freshman finished 208 yards and 2 passing touchdowns.

The Knights finished with 537 yards to outgain UConn by 226. Their balanced attack was aided by 280 rushing yards to help Keene, who didn’t throw an interception.

Johnny Richardson (14 carries, 147 yards) started the scoring taking the ball in from 9 yards out. Following Keene’s 30-yard touchdown run, Mark-Antony Richards scored on an 8-yard run to give UCF a 21-0 lead at 5:50 of the first quarter.

“Johnny did a super job filling in,” Malzahn said. “We thought we could get the ball to the perimeter in some different sets and he did a good job with that.”

“Mark-Antony did a good job running the football in between the tackles, too. Those were the two that carried the mail for us.”

Although UCF’s defense came up with 3 interceptions in the first half, including a first career pick for defensive lineman Cam Goode, the Knights were unable to pitch a shutout.

UConn running back Nate Carter caught a short pass from quarterback Steven Krajewski, turned and broke free for 47 yards. Two plays later, Carter found the end zone on a 1-yard run.

The Huskies actually forced UCF to punt, but Krajewski threw his second interception to Divaad Wilson. The Knights ran a trick play that had receiver Ryan O’Keefe throw to Brandon Johnson for the 49-yard score.

UConn responded with an 8-play, 69-yard scoring drive in which Carter ran for 45 yards. Krajewski kept it himself for the 1-yard score. UCF led 35-14 at halftime.

The Knights tacked on 2 touchdowns in the fourth quarter when redshirt freshman Parker Navarro found the end zone for a second straight week. Keene connected with Amari Johnson on a 3-yard pass to complete the Knights’ scoring.

Although UConn only has one win, Malzahn is just happy to see his team win its seventh.

“In college you see a lot of times teams play down to certain other teams and our guys didn’t do that,” Malzahn said. “I was glad our guys came out and played good football.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 1

Related
Orlando Sentinel

UCF feeds off of Cheikh Mbacke Diong’s energy on court

Cheikh Mbacke Diong understands his role on the UCF men’s basketball team. At 6-foot-11, he’s tasked with protecting the paint for the Knights. “That’s the job coach gave me so I try to do my job every time I step on the court,” Diong said. Through four games, Diong has done just that, racking up 8 blocks to go along with 17 rebounds. “Being on the help side and when guys drive the ball, I ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

McClain family preps for football double-header at UCF, Seminole | Region Final Preview

The McClain family had much more than Thanksgiving to plan for this week. Timmy and Marcheal McClain, the parents of USF freshman Timmy McClain and Apopka High senior Andrew McClain, will sit through a rare football double-header Friday while shuffling from a college game in Orlando to a high school playoff game in Sanford. “It’ll be the first time ever where we have the chance to see them ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Magic drop fourth straight to visiting Charlotte Hornets

The Magic lost their fourth straight Wednesday night falling to the Charlotte Hornets 106-99 at the Amway Center on the eve of Thanksgiving. Orlando turned the ball over 14 times and the Hornets took full advantage scoring 21 fast breakpoints. Charlotte got a big boost off the bench from Kelly Ourbre Jr. who scored 21 of the team’s 38 points from non-starters. The Hornets were led by Terry ...
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy