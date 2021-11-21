FAMU, BCU fans celebrate friendly rivalry in return to Florida Classic’s Orlando tailgate

The Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats perform during the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Orlando, Fla. Chasity Maynard/Orlando Sentinel

Cecilia Lawrence-Hunter said she has been attending Florida Classic games since she was a freshman at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University in 1966, when the match-up was played in Daytona Beach or Tallahassee.

Much has changed since those years. Wearing a green blazer and pants and a bright orange hat at Saturday’s tailgate, Lawrence-Hunter remembers fans dressing a lot more like her. But even as fans shifted to donning the colors more casually, the energy and the camaraderie is still there, she said.

“We all love each other, don’t get it wrong. We tease each other, but it’s a friendly rivalry,” said Lawrence-Hunter, a Class of 1970 graduate who attended the tailgate with longtime friend Veronica Rahming.

The Florida Classic has been played in Orlando every year since 1997 except in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of most outdoor festivities around the country. Saturday marked its triumphant return and FAMU snapping its nine-year losing streak, soundly defeating BCU 46-21.

Before the game, thousands flocking several blocks around Camping World Stadium to show their love for their school and its colors.

That love is something unique to HBCUs, or historically black colleges and universities, said Eric Perdue, who worked the tailgate selling merchandise from his family’s tent near the corner of Tampa Avenue and Church Street. At 26, Perdue said his family has been doing this every year for decades, since his father was a child, selling T-shirts and sweaters bearing the green and orange of FAMU and BCU’s signature maroon and gold.

And while he continues to help carry the family legacy, the Florida Classic itself represents a deep cultural tradition that goes beyond an inter-university rivalry.

“HBCUs facilitate a very unique culture in which an economy is created around it,” Perdue said. “But more than that, it’s a celebration. A lot of people out here went to these schools and celebrate the pride they have in these schools, and we get to help them do that.”

That pride transcends generations, he added. Throughout the area stretching south toward Jones High School and as far east as the majority-Black Parramore neighborhood, older people and children as young as toddlers hung out together in their team colors, often huddled around the shops and the myriad of food spots offering everything from soul food to smoked barbecue and cocktails served from lightbulbs.

“These kids are going to grow up coming to these celebrations ... and that’s going to give them a sense of wanting to go to HBCUs because they see the pride that everyone has in them,” Perdue said. “It’s a big influence on our culture. It’s bigger than words.”

Though he went to the University of Texas, Ron Davis was always surrounded by family who graduated from HBCU’s. On Saturday he wore a maroon and gold BCU jersey and waited anxiously to attend the game with his daughters, one of whom graduated from there in 2019 and another who’s currently a freshman.

“They felt like this was more for them, rather than going somewhere where they might not fit in,” Davis said. “Here, they just go in and it’s like going home.”

An Orlando local, he has been coming to the games since before his children were in school, and often traveled to Tallahassee when the games were played there. He was disappointed when last year’s Florida Classic was canceled, but its return reminds him of a family reunion.

“If you look around, you can see it for yourself,” Davis said. “There’s a bunch of people together, just everybody cheering on everybody, supporting the kids and supporting the older ones, like a kickback to the ones who have been here before them.”

