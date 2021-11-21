ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FAMU, BCU fans celebrate friendly rivalry in return to Florida Classic’s Orlando tailgate

By Cristóbal Reyes, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqMNX_0d30CP7u00
The Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats perform during the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Orlando, Fla. Chasity Maynard/Orlando Sentinel

Cecilia Lawrence-Hunter said she has been attending Florida Classic games since she was a freshman at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University in 1966, when the match-up was played in Daytona Beach or Tallahassee.

Much has changed since those years. Wearing a green blazer and pants and a bright orange hat at Saturday’s tailgate, Lawrence-Hunter remembers fans dressing a lot more like her. But even as fans shifted to donning the colors more casually, the energy and the camaraderie is still there, she said.

“We all love each other, don’t get it wrong. We tease each other, but it’s a friendly rivalry,” said Lawrence-Hunter, a Class of 1970 graduate who attended the tailgate with longtime friend Veronica Rahming.

The Florida Classic has been played in Orlando every year since 1997 except in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of most outdoor festivities around the country. Saturday marked its triumphant return and FAMU snapping its nine-year losing streak, soundly defeating BCU 46-21.

Before the game, thousands flocking several blocks around Camping World Stadium to show their love for their school and its colors.

That love is something unique to HBCUs, or historically black colleges and universities, said Eric Perdue, who worked the tailgate selling merchandise from his family’s tent near the corner of Tampa Avenue and Church Street. At 26, Perdue said his family has been doing this every year for decades, since his father was a child, selling T-shirts and sweaters bearing the green and orange of FAMU and BCU’s signature maroon and gold.

And while he continues to help carry the family legacy, the Florida Classic itself represents a deep cultural tradition that goes beyond an inter-university rivalry.

“HBCUs facilitate a very unique culture in which an economy is created around it,” Perdue said. “But more than that, it’s a celebration. A lot of people out here went to these schools and celebrate the pride they have in these schools, and we get to help them do that.”

That pride transcends generations, he added. Throughout the area stretching south toward Jones High School and as far east as the majority-Black Parramore neighborhood, older people and children as young as toddlers hung out together in their team colors, often huddled around the shops and the myriad of food spots offering everything from soul food to smoked barbecue and cocktails served from lightbulbs.

“These kids are going to grow up coming to these celebrations ... and that’s going to give them a sense of wanting to go to HBCUs because they see the pride that everyone has in them,” Perdue said. “It’s a big influence on our culture. It’s bigger than words.”

Though he went to the University of Texas, Ron Davis was always surrounded by family who graduated from HBCU’s. On Saturday he wore a maroon and gold BCU jersey and waited anxiously to attend the game with his daughters, one of whom graduated from there in 2019 and another who’s currently a freshman.

“They felt like this was more for them, rather than going somewhere where they might not fit in,” Davis said. “Here, they just go in and it’s like going home.”

An Orlando local, he has been coming to the games since before his children were in school, and often traveled to Tallahassee when the games were played there. He was disappointed when last year’s Florida Classic was canceled, but its return reminds him of a family reunion.

“If you look around, you can see it for yourself,” Davis said. “There’s a bunch of people together, just everybody cheering on everybody, supporting the kids and supporting the older ones, like a kickback to the ones who have been here before them.”

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Flying bugs, rats and roaches lead to 5 Central Florida restaurant shutdowns

Five Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of Nov. 14-Nov. 20, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Orange County Ferrara Pizza & Pasta at 3020 Lamberton Blvd. Suite 101 in Orlando shut down on Nov. 16. Inspectors found 15 violations, one of which was a high priority. They found live roaches by the ...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

McClain family preps for football double-header at UCF, Seminole | Region Final Preview

The McClain family had much more than Thanksgiving to plan for this week. Timmy and Marcheal McClain, the parents of USF freshman Timmy McClain and Apopka High senior Andrew McClain, will sit through a rare football double-header Friday while shuffling from a college game in Orlando to a high school playoff game in Sanford. “It’ll be the first time ever where we have the chance to see them ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

UCF feeds off of Cheikh Mbacke Diong’s energy on court

Cheikh Mbacke Diong understands his role on the UCF men’s basketball team. At 6-foot-11, he’s tasked with protecting the paint for the Knights. “That’s the job coach gave me so I try to do my job every time I step on the court,” Diong said. Through four games, Diong has done just that, racking up 8 blocks to go along with 17 rebounds. “Being on the help side and when guys drive the ball, I ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Lake Highland stuns DP on Brice Sensabaugh shot | Metro vs. Florida basketball

Lake Highland Prep senior Bryce Sensabaugh made a spectacular return to the high school basketball stage in his first game since February of 2020 on Wednesday night. The Ohio State signee poured in a career-high 39 points against state No. 1 Dr. Phillips and beat the Panthers by making a 3-point shot with a defender’s hand in his face. His 24-foot jumper with 7.8 seconds remaining gave Lake ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

The Eagles to perform in Orlando on ‘Hotel California’ 2022 tour

The classic rockers comprising the Eagles will take the stage at Orlando’s Amway Center next year, playing their acclaimed album “Hotel California” from beginning to end. In February, the band will kick off a limited eight-date tour in Savannah, Georgia, stopping in Orlando on Feb. 24. Longtime members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, joined by Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will be ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Life of birds at Orlando’s Lake Eola: tons of cracked corn, a social affair and a swan named Spade

Visitors who come from near and far to stroll around Orlando’s Lake Eola for holiday lights and the Christmas tree ceremony Dec. 3 will be greeted by the celebrated flocks of swans, geese, ducks, herons, pelicans and other birds. The avian scene may strike some as chaotic. Far from it, the pecking order at the hyperlocal ecosystem defines who nests where, who mates with whom, who bullies and ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy