ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GR Catholic Central shuts out Frankenmuth, rolls to Ford Field

By Zach Harig
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcECj_0d30COUP00

It didn't take long for Grand Rapids Catholic Central to get going in Saturday's Division 5 state semifinal against Frankenmuth.

The Cougars took advantage of an early fumble and would take a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

And it was already over.

The Cougars were led by quarterback John Passinault who would account for all five touchdowns while the defense once again stepped up, now allowing just 19 points in the past five games combined.

GR Catholic 35, Frankenmuth 0

"I've been preparing with my teammates since June 17th and all of the two of days," Passinault added, "this is what we dreamed of. We want to go back every year, I mean, people expect it but it's still a surreal feeling."

The Cougars will take on Marine City in the Division 5 state championship.

"We're going to prepare hard," said head coach, Todd Kolster, "that's what we always do. We believe in outworking people and out-preparing people, these guys have really taken that to hard. We're going to get back to work tomorrow and get ourselves prepared."

Kickoff will be on Saturday at 4:30 PM as the Cougars look for the program's fifth state championship in the past six years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
Frankenmuth, MI
Sports
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Frankenmuth, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Education
Frankenmuth, MI
Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Frankenmuth, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy