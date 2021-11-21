TC Jets Hold Official 50th Anniversary Team Reunion

After missing last year's game due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Annual Ernie Davis Exceptional Senior Classic returned to Johnson City High School Tuesday Night. The annual All-Star game features the top senior high school football players in Section 4 splitting them up into two teams, East and West. After East dominated the game for more than a decade, West won Tuesday's game 41-7, their first victory in the contest since 2009. The selected players from Tioga, Chenango Forks, and Maine-Endwell did not participate as they prepare for the State Semi-Final games this weekend.
Comments / 0