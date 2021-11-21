ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New trailer for Great British Baking Show: Holidays arrives

By D. Goodman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of The Great British Baking Show are starting to get ready to begin their year long withdrawal as the current season of the popular baking competition draws to a close. There is just one episode left to enjoy Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as they dissect soggy bottoms and stodgy...

Deadline

Channel 4 Renews Great British Bake Off Deal For Three Years

Channel 4 has renewed its Great British Bake Off deal and will run the show for another three years. The agreement keeps Love Productions’ beloved factual entertainment format on screens until at least 2024, at which point it will enter its 15th season, along with companion offerings Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Junior Bake Off, Bake Off: The Professionals, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer and The Great Pottery Throw Down, also produced by Sky Studios-owned Love. The show is by far Channel 4’s most successful, currently averaging 8.7M viewers per episode, according to C4, placing it only behind...
Mashed

The Truth About Freya Cox From The Great British Baking Show: Season 12

For over 10 years now, "The Great British Baking Show" has been entertaining and inspiring viewers around the world. Each season kicks off with 12 contestants, who are eliminated one by one each week. The winners of the competition get a cake stand and bragging rights, per Insider. Because contestants who enter the competition cannot be culinary professionals, the show brings in people from all sorts of different backgrounds and skillsets. The bakers may even be teenagers, as is the case with Freya Cox, a 19-year-old competitor introduced in Season 12.
Decider

Lizzie’s “Extraordinary” Cake is What ‘The Great British Baking Show’ is All About

From the very first moment bubbly Lizzie Acker stepped into the The Great British Baking Show tent, it was clear she was “extraordinary.” The Liverpudlian baker had no fear of Paul Hollywood or Prue Leith, immediately bonded over fashion with Noel Fielding, and put a distinctively kooky spin on everything she baked. Sadly, Lizzie’s journey on The Great British Baking Show came to an end this week. Lizzie struggled with earlier challenges during “Free From Week” and was given the boot — but not without wowing us with a victory of her own. Sure, Chigs Parmar was Star Baker, but Lizzie’s “Extraordinary” Showstopper Cake won the episode. Lizzie not only finally conquered “finesse,” she also celebrated her “SEN”s, aka Special Educational Needs. The baker opened up about having dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD, and concentration issues and in doing so, proved herself to be the hero of the tent.
c21media.net

Channel 4 and Love Productions extend Great British Bake Off agreement

Commercially funded UK pubcaster Channel 4 has extended the licence for Love Productions’ The Great British Bake Off for a further three years until 2024. The baking competition series was created by Sky Studios-backed Love Productions and originally commissioned by BBC2 before moving into primetime BBC1 in 2014. Channel 4...
Eater

‘Great British Bake Off’ Free From Week Was Free From Everything

Welcome to the Eater round-up of Great British Bake Off 2021, as Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas, and Noel Fielding return to Channel 4 with the 12th series of cakes, puddings, breads, and inevitable recourse to terrible baking puns. Filmed again in a bio-secure coronavirus bubble, Paul Hollywood’s terrible handshake is here, sweaty as ever, and the tent stands on.
Variety

‘The Great British Bake Off’ to Stay on Channel 4 Until at Least 2024 as Broadcaster Signs New Deal With Love Productions

“The Great British Bake Off” is set to remain on Channel 4 for at least another three years, the broadcaster confirmed today, after it re-upped its deal with Love Productions. The new agreement will run until 2024. The show is one of Channel 4’s biggest hits. The 2020 “Bake Off” final attracted 11.5 million viewers, a 41.8% share of the viewing audience, while this year’s season is the biggest first run unscripted series on its streaming app All 4. This year’s season, its twelfth, launched in September and is averaging 8.7 million viewers per episode, beaten only by the BBC’s “Strictly Come...
Decider

Paul Hollywood’s Hulk, That Billy Ray Cyrus Routine, and ‘The Great British Baking Show’s Bad Joke Problem

As cringe-worthy Bake Off bits go, Paul Hollywood’s Hulk moment was far from the worse, but I still loathed it. I absolutely can’t stand what qualifies as “comedy” in the Bake Off tent and need the show’s writers to stop forcing humor in awkward ways. I need The Great British Baking Show to take a hint from one of their own “jokes” this week and embrace “Comedy Free” in the tent.
Cosmopolitan

Lizzie from The Great British Bake Off wrote the sweetest letter about the show

The Great British Bake Off said goodbye to another contestant this week, as Lizzie Acker sadly became the eighth baker to be eliminated from the competition. While it's gutting every time a Bake Off contestant has to leave the tent, Lizzie's departure had us feeling even more emotional thanks to the sweet letter she wrote after leaving - and it's actually adorable.
IndieWire

‘Nadiya Bakes’ Makes for a Delightful ‘Great British Baking Show’ Dessert All Its Own

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch “Nadiya Bakes”: Netflix There’s a camera angle in “Nadiya Bakes” that lets you watch pies and cakes and pastries as they cook. It’s time-lapsed and without the filter of the glass of an oven door, but it’s a tiny touch that shows you that making these kind of delicacies don’t happen by accident. Host (and all-around ray of enthusiasm) Nadiya Hussain first broke through the TV ranks as a contestant on “The Great British Baking Show.” Over the course of her season, she managed to stand...
digitalspy.com

The Great British Bake Off reveals finalists after latest elimination

This year's Great British Bake Off is drawing to a close, as the three bakers in the final have been revealed. Tonight's episode (November 16) saw the bakers compete in a pâtisserie themed semi-final, and one of the toughest to date. It saw the semi-finalists battle it out with an intricate layered slice, a technical sablé breton tart, and showstopping themed entremet display.
prima.co.uk

Great British Bake Off announces It's a Sin cast reunion for Christmas special

In the wake of the brilliant It's a Sin's huge success, some of the show's cast members are set to reunite for a special edition of The Great British Bake Off. Following in the footsteps of the show's excellent Derry Girls episode, the Channel 4 baking series will feature a special edition this Christmas with actors Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis and Shaun Dooley.
Mashed

The Great British Baking Show Cake Fans Thought Deserved A Handshake

Given how much fans seem to appreciate the cuddly nature of "The Great British Baking Show," it's no surprise that the program still manages to pull out passion from its viewers. In this week's episode, the drama was due to the treatment of Lizzie Acker. Notably, one Twitter user scolded the judges, saying, "Lizzie deserved a handshake for this Showstopper!"
Decider

5 Things ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race UK’ Can Learn from ‘Great British Baking Show’

When RuPaul’s Drag Race UK first debuted back in 2019, fans of the franchise had no idea what to expect. Okay—we knew we were getting RuPaul and Michelle Visage and the format we all know and love here in the States. But tonally? I remember being one of many people wondering if the show would feel like The Great British Baking Show meets Drag Race. Fast-forward a few years and now we know the tea: Drag Race UK immediately felt like its own unique, scrappy, campy show where the queens were somehow humble and catty at the same time. The first two seasons of the show established Drag Race UK’s vibe, and fans—myself included—loved it. The vibe of Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, however, is kinda confusing.
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Trailer, ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Returns, Simu Liu Hosts ‘SNL’, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Gets an After Show, ABC and NBC Holiday Specials, ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Returns, and More!

Two episodes of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays are set to premiere on Netflix December 3. Competitors from past seasons will bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Netflix released the trailer for the special episodes. Live in Front of a Studio Audience is returning...
Decider

‘The Great British Baking Show’: Jürgen’s Elimination Feels Like the Greatest Injustice in The Show’s History

This week’s all-new episode of The Great British Baking Show on Netflix was the most profoundly heartbreaking one in the show’s entire run. The remaining bakers — Jürgen Krauss, Giuseppe Dell’Anno, Chigs Parmar, and Crystelle Pereira — all smashed the Semi-Finals, putting judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in the impossible position of asking someone who could have just as easily been Star Baker of the week to go home. The week before the Finals! As it happens, Paul and Prue’s axe fell on a baker who had been the obvious front-runner since the season premiere. Jürgen was eliminated from The Great British Baking Show. It was shocking. It was horrifying. It simultaneously made perfect sense and yet also felt…unfair?
Food52

How to Make ​​Entremet, As Seen on ‘The Great British Bake Off’

It’s the semi-finals of The Great British Bake Off on Netflix and the pressure was on for the remaining four contestants—Chigs, Crystelle, Giuseppe, and Jürgen. During the showstopper portion of the episode, the contestants were challenged to bake a spectacular Entremet themed display. Bakers were given five hours to create an edible centerpiece.
Decider

‘The Great British Baking Show’ “Patisserie Week” is the Best and Most Devastating Episode in the Show’s History

I truly cannot think of a single other episode of The Great British Baking Show that was as devastating as it was triumphant. For this season’s semi-finals, remaining bakers Chigs, Crystelle, Giuseppe, and Jürgen were asked to tackle the all-too-fiddly world of French patisserie. What followed was one of the most extraordinary displays of technical prowess, sheer creativity, and absolute heartache. For weeks we’ve been following these bakers as they plow through Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith‘s challenges. There have been well-earned Hollywood handshakes and emotional slip-ups. And while the first half of the season seemed a little bit too predictable — with powerhouse bakers Jürgen and Giuseppe trading win after win — these final episodes have proven to be truly dramatic in all the best (and worst?) ways.
