Capps Confirms Departure From Don Schumacher Racing

By Adam Fenwick
speedsport.com
 4 days ago

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – After 17 years and two NHRA Funny Car championships with Don Schumacher Racing, Ron Capps has announced his departure from the team. Capps, who recently earned his second NHRA Funny Car title, made the news official in a social media post Saturday evening. He has not yet announced...

