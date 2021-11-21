Howling winds!!

Be prepared for gusty north winds as you're getting ready to head out the door Wednesday morning. The gusty winds will bring the biggest impact to travelers on this busiest travel day of the year. The issues will be potential for trees or debris being blown into roadways, and some impacts to high profile vehicles from the strong winds this morning. The gusty downslope winds have kept temperatures a bit warmer in our lower elevations this morning, but have prompted mountain areas to become cooler than 24 hours ago. The strong winds are also helping to limit any fog from developing across most of our region early today, which is good news if you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving travel today. High pressure is building into the West Coast from the eastern Pacific and will drive around to above average temperatures through the next several days and will be keeping us dry through your upcoming weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones this morning. We have mostly clear skies across our region to start your day and we'll stay mostly sunny through this afternoon. Winds are out of the north to around 15mph this morning, with gusts in the 20 to 35mph range early today. Winds will slowly diminish as we head towards this evening. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 60's in the valley, low 50's to low 60's in the foothills, and mid 40's to mid 50's in our mountain areas Wednesday afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO