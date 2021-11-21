ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Howling winds!!

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we do avoid the snow and rain for most of the week (most of us for all of it), we do not avoid some high winds/gusts....

www.kaaltv.com

KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ready for winter’s worst? KY3 Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst offers an inside look at what to expect. For much of the summer, the Ozarks had below-average rainfall. October was an anomaly as it was much wetter than normal. November has been very dry. We are in a La Nina pattern where the water temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are colder than normal. Ordinarily, this leads to a mild, somewhat wetter pattern. However, that has not been the case. Instead, we have been colder than average.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WGME

Post-Thanksgiving storm will bring rain and inland snow to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The weather will cooperate through Thanksgiving, but another storm system will impact post-holiday travel. Sunny and cold conditions will dominate on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks slightly more mild with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday night. It's not a major storm system,...
MAINE STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Windy Wednesday & a warming trend ahead

Be prepared for gusty north winds as you're getting ready to head out the door Wednesday morning. The gusty winds will bring the biggest impact to travelers on this busiest travel day of the year. The issues will be potential for trees or debris being blown into roadways, and some impacts to high profile vehicles from the strong winds this morning. The gusty downslope winds have kept temperatures a bit warmer in our lower elevations this morning, but have prompted mountain areas to become cooler than 24 hours ago. The strong winds are also helping to limit any fog from developing across most of our region early today, which is good news if you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving travel today. High pressure is building into the West Coast from the eastern Pacific and will drive around to above average temperatures through the next several days and will be keeping us dry through your upcoming weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones this morning. We have mostly clear skies across our region to start your day and we'll stay mostly sunny through this afternoon. Winds are out of the north to around 15mph this morning, with gusts in the 20 to 35mph range early today. Winds will slowly diminish as we head towards this evening. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 60's in the valley, low 50's to low 60's in the foothills, and mid 40's to mid 50's in our mountain areas Wednesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are moving across the state this morning, with the heaviest snow around the Jemez Mountains and in Cuba. Rain showers have been streaming into the Metro area and surrounding middle Rio Grande Valley, the west mountains, Four Corners, and even the southeast plains. Rain jackets and umbrellas will be needed!
ENVIRONMENT
Post-Bulletin

Mild start to the day before a cold front arrives

A cold front will make its way across the region today but before it does temperatures will be mild, in the mid to upper 40s early on. Expect plenty of cloud cover but the day should be dry. The wind will start from the south at 10-15mph but turn to the northwest behind the front to bring colder air tonight with temperatures falling into the teens with a gradual clearing sky. Thanksgiving is looking sunny and cold with highs stuck in the low to mid-20s with a persistent NW wind at 10-15mph. Temperatures will climb back into the 30s for Black Friday and the weekend with relatively quiet weather for travelers.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Could Maryland See Snow This Weekend? Long-Range Models Hint At Possibility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and we’ve been fortunate this week with quiet yet cold weather conditions for local travel and trips to the grocery store. The weather will remain quiet on Thanksgiving and will turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of central Maryland. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and some showers are possible after 10 p.m. and overnight. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures are expected to tumble heading into Friday and the weekend. There will be a January feel to the forecast with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for...
MARYLAND STATE
KAAL-TV

Wind Of Change Is Here Today

We will enjoy the mild temperatures from Tuesday, early on Wednesday, ahead of a strong cold front. This front will keep the clouds over us all-day, which will try to squeeze out a sprinkle and/or flurry from 3 PM & later. The wind will be the bigger story again though, as it will be responsible for tumbling our temperatures all-afternoon, from the mid-40s to the mid-30s very quickly.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

It’s a windy Tuesday Night as south winds are howling! Hopefully the wind will blow in some well needed rain for portions of Oklahoma Wednesday.

Our next cold front / weather system is moving into Oklahoma Wednesday. Ahead of this front very gusty winds will continue all night Tuesday Night from the south 20 to 30 mph! Yes, your windows may very well be rattling while you try and sleep! Strong south winds will continue Wednesday and then shift in from the north as a cold front sweeps across Oklahoma Wednesday into Thursday. Some showers and t’storms are possible especially across eastern OK with less coverage and lighter amounts to the west. Much colder air will arrive on Thanksgiving Day with gusty north winds. A freeze is likely by Black Friday Morning!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KDVR.com

Cold front Wednesday with 40s, light mountain snow; Dry and sunny Thanksgiving

Cold front Wednesday with 40s, light mountain snow; Dry and sunny Thanksgiving. Cold front Wednesday with 40s, light mountain snow; Dry and sunny Thanksgiving. Tips for Thanksgiving travel into Colorado's high country. Colorado health experts provide update on COVID-19 update. Denver to require indoor masking unless businesses can prove 95%...
DENVER, CO
KAAL-TV

New development this weekend

We have an addition to the going forecast for Saturday. A minor disturbance is trying to take shape in the forecast and looks to bring some light rain / snow showers. There is some uncertainty that surrounds whether or not it happens. But given the setup running into it, we'd be on the warm side. Given how light things look I wouldn't expect an impact on the travel scene locally.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Friday's Forecast Is A Deal!

We are starting out a bit chilly Friday, following the freezing (literally) Thanksgiving. Morning temperatures will be in the middle teens, warming to the middle 30s later in the day. Even though it will be cloudy, with a few flurries later in the day, no major impacts on the roads are expected to and from the stores.
ENVIRONMENT

