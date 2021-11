The Raiders slumped to their third straight loss on Sunday and the offense remains a major problem in Las Vegas. Quarterback Derek Carr turned the ball over twice in the 32-13 loss to the Bengals, which gives him six in the last three weeks, and the Raiders failed to gain 300 yards of offense for the second straight week. They’ve been outscored 96-43 over the span and Carr pointed the finger at himself while speaking to reporters after the game.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO