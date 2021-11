An internal New York Police Department survey has found that more than half of officers surveyed wish they never joined the force, according to the New York Post. The poll—which saw input from 6,000 officers—found that 56 percent wouldn’t become an officer if given the chance again, 46% think the public “disrespects” them, and 44% thinks the public “distrusts” them. Seventy-nine percent of the 5,935 respondents claimed that they don’t think New York will be safer in two years. Another 73% of the officers surveyed said the public does not have a good relationship with the NYPD.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO