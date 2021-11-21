ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 2 UConn women’s basketball vs. No. 23 USF: time, how to watch, broadcasters

By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

The No. 2 UConn Huskies return to the court Sunday for their second game in the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women’s tournament, where they will face former conference foe USF, which is ranked No. 23 in the country.

USF advanced to the winners’ side of the bracket with a 77-53 victory over Syracuse Saturday. They’re 3-1 on the season with wins over University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Alabama State. Their loss was to No. 16 Tennessee, 49-52.

The basics

Site: Atlantis, Paradise Island, The Bahamas

Time: Noon

Series: UConn leads 32-0

Last meeting: No. 5 UConn 79, USF 38 in Uncasville, Conn., March 8, 2020

Streaming: The only way to watch UConn-USF is on the online streaming site FloHoops. FloHoops offers monthly and yearly subscriptions . The monthly rate is $29.99, while the yearly one is $12.50 per month.

Broadcasters: Jill Painter Lopez (pxp), Helen Williams (analyst), Dani Wexelman (sideline)

Radio: UConn IMG Sports Network on 97.9 ESPN, Bob Joyce (pxp), Debbie Fiske (analyst)

Other scores: No. 9 Oregon beat Oklahoma, 98-93. No. 1 South Carolina and Buffalo face off at 7:30 p.m.

USF probable starters, sixth man

Shae Leverett, F, 6-2, Sr.; Sydni Harvey, G, 5-10, Jr.; Bethy Mununga, F, 6-0, Sr.; Elisa Pinzan, G, 5-8, Jr.; Elena Tsineke, G, 5-7, So.; Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam, F, 6-4, R-Sr.

UConn probable starters, sixth man

Christyn Williams, G, 5-11, Sr.; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, F, 6-5, Sr.; Evina Westbrook, G, 6-0, R-Sr.; Paige Bueckers, G, 5-11, So.; Aaliyah Edwards, F, 6-3, So.; Azzi Fudd, G, 5-11, Fr.

The matchup

UConn’s offense : Williams, Bueckers and Westbrook have emerged as UConn’s “Big Three” in the backcourt, combining to account for two-thirds of the team’s scoring. The Huskies’ 59.3% clip from the field is a nation-best.

UConn’s defense: More of a work in progress. While Arkansas burned the Huskies by blowing past them and getting to the paint, Minnesota did its damage from beyond the arc, hitting 9 of their 15 shot from there in the first half. UConn adjusted much better after halftime, though.

USF’s offense: USF doesn’t have a super high-powered offense, averaging 65.3 points per game on 37.2% shooting (31.6% on 3s). They play at a slower pace (68.4 possessions per 40 minutes) and take good care of the ball (just 12.5 turnovers per game). They excel on the offensive glass (14.8 offensive boards per game). Tsineke leads the team with 16.0 points per game with Harvey right after her at 15.3.

USF’s defense: USF’s defense is stronger than its offense, holding opponents to 49.5 points per game on 32.7% shooting (25.0% on 3s). In their two games against Power 5 teams, they held Tennessee and Syracuse to 52 and 53 points, respectively.

UConn keys: Can UConn have a more sustained defensive effort than we’ve seen its first two games? Can there be less of a drop-off when the reserves come in? Plus: Offensive execution against a tough defense, rebounding, especially on defensive end since USF does so well on the offensive glass.

Players to watch: Geno Auriemma wants to see the ball in Bueckers’ hands a lot because it opens up things for her teammates. Though she had a career-low eight points Saturday, she distributed the ball plenty with eight assists. How does she continue to figure out the right balance between scoring and passing? Also of note: Bueckers has 0 turnovers through 69 minutes of play.

About USF’s coach : Jose Fernandez, who became head coach at USF in 2000, has guided the Bulls to 10-straight 19-win seasons, as well as seven NCAA Tournament berths including four straight from 2014-2018. Last season with UConn back in the Big East, the Bulls won their first American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles.

USF’s mascot: Rocky the Bull

Famous alumni: Congressman Mark Meadows, soccer player Dom Dwyer, NFL player Jason Pierre-Paul

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com

