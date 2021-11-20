ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-21 04:13:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-22 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM AKST THURSDAY FOR WHITTIER * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * WHERE...Whittier. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibility to near zero at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst conditions will be during the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day. While snowfall is expected to diminish and become more intermittent by midday, strong and gusty westerly winds will persist into the weekend.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 17:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING Winds have started to ease below warning criteria, but gusts of 45 mph remain possible through the night. A peak gust of 63 mph was measured at Salmon Landing in Ketchikan and a peak gust of 59 mph was measured at Hydaburg.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-26 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Interstate 80 near Vedauwoo. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 21:23:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM AST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...Northwest to northeast beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 PM Thursday to 6 AM AST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-27 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM AST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...Northwest to northeast beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 PM Thursday to 6 AM AST Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:14:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antelope Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 23 and 27 degrees for 6 hours or more. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected pets or livestock.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:14:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Person
Prince William
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:14:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 21:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Orange County Coastal STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WITH CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH FRIDAY IN THE MOUNTAINS...VALLEYS...INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN PORTIONS OF COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY * WIND...Areas of northeast winds gusting 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Humidity tonight will be 15 to 20 percent, falling to 8 to 12 percent Thursday morning. * TIMING...The winds will strengthen and increase in coverage tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:14:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 21:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WITH CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH FRIDAY IN THE MOUNTAINS...VALLEYS...INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM FRIDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN THE MOUNTAINS OF SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS...THE INLAND EMPIRE...INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS * WIND...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 65 mph. Isolated gusts to 75 mph below the Cajon Passes and near the coastal foothills in the Santa Ana Mountains. * HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent Thursday and Friday. Recovery at night will be poor. * TIMING...The strongest winds will surface tonight and Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
#Blizzard Warning#Blowing Snow#Akst
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:14:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 19:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PST THIS EVENING The threat reduced visibility from blowing dust will continue to diminish as winds continue to weaken.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Northern and eastern beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 21:23:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 21:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains-Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the Cleveland National Forest STRONG GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WITH CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH FRIDAY IN THE MOUNTAINS...VALLEYS...INLAND ORANGE COUNTY...COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY...AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM FRIDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS * WIND...East to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Isolated gusts around 65 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent Thursday and Friday. Recovery at night will be poor. * TIMING...The strongest winds are expected tonight and Thursday. Periods of gusty winds will continue into Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Kenedy, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-25 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy; Northern Hidalgo FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Northern Hidalgo and Southern Hidalgo. * WHEN...From 6 AM CST Thursday through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong cold front will move through Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley on Thanksgiving Day. This cold front will interact with abundant tropical moisture moving in over the region from the Gulf of Mexico producing scattered to numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms throughout Thursday. The strongest of these showers and isolated thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches throughout the day Thursday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-26 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County. * WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-27 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 12 AM SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. * WHERE...NE Gulf Coast including Yakutat. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 12 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will arrive in squalls for periods followed by periods of flurries or no snow at all. For this reason rates and accumulations will be highly variable over time and area.
ENVIRONMENT

