Blizzard Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM AKST THURSDAY FOR WHITTIER * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * WHERE...Whittier. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibility to near zero at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst conditions will be during the early morning hours on Thanksgiving Day. While snowfall is expected to diminish and become more intermittent by midday, strong and gusty westerly winds will persist into the weekend.

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK ・ 5 HOURS AGO