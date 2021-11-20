Blizzard Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-25 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy; Northern Hidalgo FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Northern Hidalgo and Southern Hidalgo. * WHEN...From 6 AM CST Thursday through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong cold front will move through Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley on Thanksgiving Day. This cold front will interact with abundant tropical moisture moving in over the region from the Gulf of Mexico producing scattered to numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms throughout Thursday. The strongest of these showers and isolated thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches throughout the day Thursday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
