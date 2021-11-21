NOTO Arts District welcomes in the holidays with music, Santa and a tree lighting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The North Topeka Arts District, (NOTO) welcomed in the holiday season with horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday shopping, holiday music, a special visit by Santa and a tree lighting ceremony Saturday evening in Redbud Park.
