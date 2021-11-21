ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

NOTO Arts District welcomes in the holidays with music, Santa and a tree lighting

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The North Topeka Arts District, (NOTO) welcomed in the holiday season with horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday shopping, holiday music, a special visit by Santa and a tree lighting ceremony Saturday evening in Redbud Park.

KSNT News

Photos: David Traylor Zoo in Emporia ushers in Holidaze with light display

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Hundreds turned out to the David Traylor Zoo in Emporia for the annual Happy Holidaze and the Emporia Police Department’s Benefit Association’s Toy Drive Tuesday night, Nov. 23. The lighting of the trees surrounding the zoo set the scene in the 2021 holiday season. Zoo director Lisa Keith estimated workers strung 20,150 […]
KSNT News

Feel the holiday spirit, the Festival of Trees is open

TOPEKA (KSNT) – SLI of Topeka (formerly Sheltered Living Inc.) has opened their annual Festival of Trees fundraiser in Fairlawn Plaza Monday. The non-profit supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Capital City. This year’s event features 50 trees, wreaths, and other decorations donated by individuals and groups in Topeka. The event which is […]
KSNT News

‘Bill and Bruce’ deliver the annual Christmas tree to Cedar Crest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The annual Cedar Crest Christmas tree was delivered Tuesday morning by a horse-drawn Stagecoach. The team of draft horses pulling the Stagecoach, “Bill and Bruce” are from Wellsville, Ks. and attend several horse-drawn events throughout the year. The tree came from Windy Knoll Tree Farm in Derby. The wreath came from the […]
KSNT News

Where to go shopping on Thanksgiving

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For all you last minute shoppers out there, you may still be in luck. Thanksgiving staples are going fast, but can still be found at most stores. We’ve been hearing about supply issues for the Thanksgiving season for some time. With the holiday upon us, what really will be missing from your […]
KSNT News

Topeka businesses prepare for ‘Small Business Saturday’

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but Topeka businesses are busy preparing for something else. “Small Business Saturday” kicks off this weekend. The goal is to recognize small businesses within the community and encourage people to shop locally. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Americans spent around 20 billion dollars on […]
