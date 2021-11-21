Lakers' LeBron James Ex-Teammate Deron Williams Talks About the Current State of Team

Deron Williams knows a thing or two about pressure basketball. Over the first half of his career, he was a cornerstone piece in helping the Utah Jazz remain relevant in the Western Conference. At the time, there was intense debate as to who was the better point guard between Chris Paul and Williams.

The five-time All Star recently spoke with Brandon ‘Scoop’ B Robinson of Bally Sports about his upcoming boxing match and the Lakers. Williams has been watching the Lakers closely this season, and was confident that the Lakers are going to figure it out and be in the thick of contention come May.

“I expect him [LeBron] to be good. They’re going to be there at the end, come playoff time. They have a solid team around him. They got a lot of vets, a lot of guys that know how to play the game of basketball. I’m sure with the age of a lot of their guys, they’re going to miss some games here and there and rest and things like that, but when it comes to the playoffs, those guys are going to lock in. They’re going to be locked in, and they’re going to be very tough to beat.”

With the schedule considered to be on the easy side for the Lakers to start the season, they will have to go on a run just to avoid the play-in tournament. As everyone knows, last season the Lakers were not afforded the opportunity to limit their stars heading into the playoffs. In the end that proved detrimental as James was not playing at full capacity, and Anthony Davis got hurt.

The former Fighting Illini also praised Carmelo Anthony with how well he has played this season. Anthony has been one of the few bright spots for the Lakers, averaging 15 points and four rebounds, while quickly becoming a fan favorite for the Lakers.

“He’s playing pretty good basketball from what I’ve seen, and I think it’s something that took him some time. It took him getting out of the league before he could come back in and figured it out. But he’s definitely got it figured out. I’m so happy for him because there’s no way he shouldn’t have been playing basketball. There's no way he’s not good enough to make a roster. So you’ve definitely been seeing it the last three years.”

Deron Williams is expected to make his professional boxing debut against former NFL star Frank Gore as an undercard of the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight on December 18.