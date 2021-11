A second oil spill – just two months after the one that closed beaches up and down the Orange County coastline – has been discovered Saturday (today) off Huntington Beach. According to Jenna Driscoll of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, a 30 foot by 70 feet “sheen” has been reported in the vicinity of the damaged pipeline that earlier spewed an estimated 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO