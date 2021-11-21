ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd To Sack Solskjaer After Watford Humiliation: Reports

By Kieran CANNING
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to be sacked as Manchester United manager, according to widespread reports on Saturday following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford. Solskjaer admitted he was "embarrassed" after his team's fifth defeat in their last seven Premier League games. The Times, The Guardian and the Manchester Evening...

Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hugs Manchester United fans waiting for him outside Carrington as he leaves the training ground for the last time after being sacked in the wake of the humiliating Watford loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Carrington for the final time on Sunday afternoon, but not before stopping for an emotional farewell embrace with some Manchester United fans. The Norwegian's final act was a horrendous 4-1 defeat at Watford, waving goodbye to the travelling support at Vicarage Road before getting the sack less than 24 hours later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Solskjaer faces sack from Man Utd while Chelsea, Liverpool cruise

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be sacked as Manchester United manager after a 4-1 thrashing at Watford on Saturday, while Chelsea cruised to victory at Leicester to stretch their Premier League lead to four points. Solskjaer has clung onto his job despite a run of just one win in seven Premier League games to slip to seventh, 12 points adrift of the leaders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Maguire discusses emotions around Man Utd sacking of Solskjaer

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire discussed their Champions League clash with Villarreal and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Maguire spoke about Sunday's sacking of manager Solskjaer and the emotions inside the club after seeing the Norwegian axed. The United defender also touched on meeting Villarreal in their latest Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick to face media after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit

Michael Carrick is the next former player taking temporary charge of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.The first-team coach has stepped into the breach after United ended Solskjaer’s three-year reign following a run of poor results which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City before the final straw of the embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.Carrick’s first job as caretaker boss while the club’s hierarchy find an interim manager to take them through to the end of the season is to face the media on Monday ahead of a crucial Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona monitor Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation at Chelsea - sources

Barcelona are monitoring defender Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation as he moves into the final six months of his deal with Chelsea, sources have told ESPN. Barca signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers last summer, and sources have said the club will continue to target out-of-contract players due to financial situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino refuses to be drawn on reports linking him with Man Utd job

Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn on reports linking him with the managerial vacancy at Manchester United.The former Tottenham boss was in Manchester on Tuesday as he prepared for current side Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash against United’s rivals City.The 49-year-old has emerged as one of the leading candidates to succeed the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.Inevitably, the Argentinian was questioned about his future as he held his pre-match press conference at the Etihad Stadium but he would not comment on “rumours” and insisted he was happy in the French capital.“I am not a kid, I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
