For much of tonight’s game, it looked like a familiar tale. All of Xavier’s flaws were fully on display as Kent State raced to an early lead and threatened to run away with the game entirely. Powered by Duquesne transfer Sincere Carry (18/3/4), the Golden Flashes were the team to seize the game in the early going and, aided by a litany of Xavier mistakes, looked like they were going to join Miami in the ranks of MAC teams to beat a high major opponent in this young season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO