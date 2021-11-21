Two people shot in possible road rage incident
(KAKE) - Two people have been injured in a shooting that Wichita Police say could be the result of a road rage incident. Officer Roderick Miller with the WPD said...www.kake.com
(KAKE) - Two people have been injured in a shooting that Wichita Police say could be the result of a road rage incident. Officer Roderick Miller with the WPD said...www.kake.com
people are just uptight, period. Gov't exacerbates the problem but every last thing seems to call for a shooting. It hasn't always been this way & why does it have to be? There's never been a time when the gov't pleased everyone but there has been a time when violence wasn't the preferred method of problem solving. De-volution, I guess.
I wonder if this is tied to the last shooting? Im praying this women will ne ok.
Comments / 7