WWE Announces Two Women’s Matches For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0

NXT has announced the date of their next PPV event. During the November 9 episode of NXT 2.0, it was revealed that WarGames would be making its return on December 5, 2021. Originally a concept used by the NWA and later WCW, NXT revived WarGames as an event in 2017. The marquee match typically sees two or three teams of wrestlers locked inside a steel cage that encompasses two rings. Last year's installment saw Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, & Roderick Strong) defeat Team McAfee (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, & Oney Lorcan) in the main event.
