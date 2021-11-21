ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Announces Two Women’s Matches For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced two women’s matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network heading into NXT 2.0 Wargames. They include Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade and the team of Kacy Catanzaro...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacy Catanzaro
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Kayden Carter
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Johnny Gargano
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Ricochet Dating WWE NXT Ring Announcer

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ricochet and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are dating in real-life. Ricochet took to Instagram earlier this week and posted a photo of the two of them having a romantic moment in an elevator. Irvin replied in the comments section, saying, “I love you.” Ricochet later replied, saying, “@samanthairvinwwe I love you too.”
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: More Angles of WWE Fan Attacking Seth Rollins Inside the Barclays Center

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of an attack by a WWE fan this week during the latest Monday Night Raw episode inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The fan tackled the former WWE Champion as he was making his way up the entrance ramp following a beatdown of Finn Balor. The tackle was shown on the broadcast before cameras quickly cut away, though more angles from fans taking videos show he was quickly swarmed by referees and security before being escorted away. You can see some of the different angles of the incident below.
WWE
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Women S Matches For#The Usa Network#Corajadewwe#Https T Co Y3ipqozqfq
wrestlingrumors.net

Longtime WWE Name And NXT Coach Released From WWE

Fare thee well. There are all kinds of stars in WWE, with some of them being bigger names than others. One of the more interesting things to see is how long some wrestlers last, as you might see someone unexpected slip underneath the radar. That can make for some surprises when you don’t realize just how long they have been around, which was the case with a name who is now gone with the company.
WWE
411mania.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Ended

A new report has some details on what happened after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens came back out to attack Big E. and was joined by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. Soon after, a host of other heels came out and Drew McIntyre led a...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

How WWE Has Changed Monday Night Raw Plans After A Surprise Release

There’s your replacement. WWE has had all kinds of changes taking place over the last few months, mainly in the form of wrestlers being released from the company. That can make for some major shifts in storylines, as the angles still have to continue. It seems that in one case, one wrestler was literally swapped out for another, but now we know how the original plans would have gone.
WWE
PWMania

Seth Rollins Responds To Fan Criticism

Seth Rollins took to Twitter this week and responded to a fan who said the former WWE Champion looks down on the indies. In a now-deleted tweet, a fan named Brian Moore called Rollins out and accused him of looking down on the indies, despite that being where he came from. The fan responded to an old indie match with Rollins, Bryan Danielson and current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Scarlett Bordeaux’s First Post-WWE Match Announced

Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux has her first post-WWE match set. According to a tweet from Kevin Matthews, Bordeaux will be appearing at WrestlePro’s “Killer Instinct” event in February. At the event, she’ll be facing Harley Cameron. You can check out the official announcement below:
WWE
CBS Sports

2021 WWE Survivor Series results, recap, grades: Champion vs. Champion matches steal stacked show

WWE's second-oldest pay-per-view returned on Sunday night when Survivor Series landed in Brooklyn. The show was loaded with showdowns between the top stars of Raw and SmackDown as has become tradition for the marquee event. That included two massive showdowns between top champions as WWE champion Big E clashed with universal champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair taking on Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
ComicBook

Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Indi Hartwell Gives Dexter Lumis Update, Solo Sikoa Promo

– Indi Hartwell gave an update on Dexter Lumis on NXT, saying he will be out for a month after last week’s attack. Hartwell revealed that Lumis, who was attacked by Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams last week, is out with a fractured hand. The situation caused her to be distracted enough to lose her tag team match alongside Persia Pirotta to Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.
WWE
Fightful

NXT WarGames 2021 Announced During 11/9 Episode Of NXT 2.0

NXT has announced the date of their next PPV event. During the November 9 episode of NXT 2.0, it was revealed that WarGames would be making its return on December 5, 2021. Originally a concept used by the NWA and later WCW, NXT revived WarGames as an event in 2017. The marquee match typically sees two or three teams of wrestlers locked inside a steel cage that encompasses two rings. Last year's installment saw Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, & Roderick Strong) defeat Team McAfee (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, & Oney Lorcan) in the main event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT 2.0 WarGames Announced, WWE No Longer Using The “Takeover” Name?

WarGames is returning to WWE NXT. It was announced during tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode that WarGames will take place on Sunday, December 5. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. We noted a few weeks back how the first NXT 2.0 special event was planned for...
WWE
411mania.com

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s Oldest Daughter Has Begun Training to Wrestle

Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s daughter is looking to continue the family business, as Stephanie says she’s begun training in the ring. McMahon spoke with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy and revealed that her eldest daughter Aurora Rose has begun to learn the ropes. “We have three daughters, Triple H and I...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy