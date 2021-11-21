ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson signs hat after touchdown, flagged 15 yards

By Kyle Bonagura
ABC7 Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson's autograph came with a price on Saturday: 15 yards. Moments after scoring on a four-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter,...

abc7.com

Related
Colorado Daily

CU Buffs ready for challenge of UCLA’s Thompson-Robinson

Asked about facing UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson this week, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell laughed a bit. “You know what I say about veteran starters, right?” he said. “He’s another one of those guys, just like Arizona State’s quarterback, just like Cal’s quarterback, that have had these multi-years and are seasoned in their offense. They’re hard to defend, but that’s a challenge we stand to take. And we know what we have to do to win this game is that we’re going to have to play really quality football in all three phases to do it.”
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Usc
247Sports

UCLA throttles USC: Media reacts to Dorian Thompson-Robinson's career outing, Bruins' 62-point outburst

For UCLA football, the points kept coming and coming on Saturday, and it felt as if all that USC players, coaches and fans alike at the Los Angeles Coliseum could watch. Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson erupted for 349 passing yards and amassed six total touchdowns — plenty of theatrics with them included — as the Bruins routed their crosstown rival for a 62-33 victory, snapping a two-game drought against the Trojans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
