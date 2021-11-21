Lions' Aldrick Rosas: Elevated from practice squad

Goff (oblique) is line to start Thursday's game against the Bears, barring a setback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. It appears Goff's oblique injury will contain him to just one contest on the sideline. Considering how Tim Boyle, Goff's replacement, fared Week 11 at Cleveland -- 15-for-23 passing for 77 yards and two interceptions -- the latter will be a welcome sight to the Lions offense after being listed as limited on practice estimates Monday through Wednesday. In his first matchup with the Bears this season back in Week 4, Goff completed 24 of 38 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.
