Lions' Aldrick Rosas: Elevated from practice squad

With kickoff closing in on the Lions' Thanksgiving matchup with the Bears, a lot of attention has been paid to the situation under center for Detroit. The club's preferred starter, Jared Goff, has been battling an oblique injury, which left his status for this game up in the air, especially after missing last week's matchup against the Browns on Sunday. However, the Lions are getting some positive news coming into this contest as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the team is expected to start Goff against Chicago barring a setback.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO