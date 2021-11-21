ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions' Aldrick Rosas: Elevated from practice squad

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Rosas was elevated from the Lions' practice squad ahead of Sunday's game...

www.cbssports.com

chatsports.com

Lions rookie CB Ifeatu Melifonwu returning to practice; Tom Kennedy signed to practice squad

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday morning that third-round rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu will return to practice this week, along with cornerback/returner Corey Ballentine. Melifonwu suffered a thigh injury in the Lions’ Week 2 contest against the Green Bay Packers and was placed on injured reserve. Combined with Jeff Okudah’s...
Derrick

Pittsburgh prepared for winless Lions squad

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t want to hear it. Sure, the Pittsburgh Steelers have won four straight to recover from a 1-3 start and find themselves in the mix in the unpredictable AFC North. But that doesn’t mean their longtime quarterback thinks his team is any good. Or at least good enough to meet the standard he has played a pivotal part in helping set during his 18 years on the job.
Pride Of Detroit

Lions make changes to protected practice squad in Week 11

After protecting the same four players on the practice squad for most of the season, the Detroit Lions have made a change for the second week in a row. Last week, the Lions needed to find a replacement after signing Jalen Elliott to the active roster and added tight end Shayne Zylstra to the list. This week, with kicker Ryan Santoso released on Tuesday, the Lions needed to make another decision, and they turned to their newly signed practice squad kicker, Aldrick Rosas.
CBS Sports

Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Not practicing

Jefferson (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. As expected, after he scored his first NFL touchdown and then suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 16-16 tie with Pittsburgh. While Jefferson likely will miss Sunday's game in Cleveland, the Lions did get Jamaal Williams (thigh) back on the practice field Wednesday afternoon.
chatsports.com

Lions re-sign WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad

On Thursday morning, the Detroit Lions announced that they have re-signed wide receiver Geronimo Allison to the practice squad and released wide receiver Travis Jonsen in a corresponding move. In an effort to add a spark to their receiver room, the Lions signed Allison from the practice squad to the...
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions sign Dan Skipper to practice squad putting Taylor Decker’s status in doubt

The Detroit Lions announced on Friday morning that they have signed reserve offensive tackle Dan Skipper to the practice squad. That could be an ominous sign for the health of Lions offensive tackles Matt Nelson and Taylor Decker, who are both dealing with injuries. Nelson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Steelers, serving as the team’s extra swing tackle. Though he returned to practice on Thursday, he was still limited in his participation.
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions add second kicker, OL from practice squad, sign WR Tom Kennedy

The Detroit Lions made a few roster moves on Saturday, one day before its latest attempt to get in the win column for the first time in the 2021 season. The team moved offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer and kicker Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad to active/inactive list, making them eligible for the Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Pride Of Detroit

Lions sign NB/KR Corey Ballentine to practice squad

On Tuesday morning, the Detroit Lions announced they signed nickelback/return man Corey Ballentine to the practice squad. After signing receiver Tom Kennedy from the practice squad to the active roster over the weekend, the Lions had an open spot on the practice squad, so no corresponding move was necessary for this transaction.
CBS Sports

Lions' Jared Goff: On pace to start Thursday

Goff (oblique) is line to start Thursday's game against the Bears, barring a setback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. It appears Goff's oblique injury will contain him to just one contest on the sideline. Considering how Tim Boyle, Goff's replacement, fared Week 11 at Cleveland -- 15-for-23 passing for 77 yards and two interceptions -- the latter will be a welcome sight to the Lions offense after being listed as limited on practice estimates Monday through Wednesday. In his first matchup with the Bears this season back in Week 4, Goff completed 24 of 38 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.
CBS Sports

Lions expected to start Jared Goff in Thanksgiving matchup vs. Bears, per report

With kickoff closing in on the Lions' Thanksgiving matchup with the Bears, a lot of attention has been paid to the situation under center for Detroit. The club's preferred starter, Jared Goff, has been battling an oblique injury, which left his status for this game up in the air, especially after missing last week's matchup against the Browns on Sunday. However, the Lions are getting some positive news coming into this contest as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the team is expected to start Goff against Chicago barring a setback.
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
