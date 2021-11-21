Lions' Tom Kennedy: Elevated by Lions

ALLEN PARK -- The off week seems to have done the Detroit Lions some good. The club announced on Wednesday that injured cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and returner Corey Ballentine will also return to practice this week, along with the previously announced return of quarterback Tim Boyle. All three players are currently on injured reserve. Detroit now has up to 21 days to evaluate them before making a decision on whether promote them to the 53-man roster or sit them down for the rest of the season.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO