Jaguars' John Brown: Elevated by Jacksonville

SANTA CLARA – Here’s who to start and sit when the 49ers (4-5) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7): START HIM: WR Deebo Samuel. As tempting as it is to list running back Jeff Wilson Jr. here in his possible 2021 starting debut, Samuel is a sure-thing in this offense. He should eclipse 1,000 receiving yards on the season – needing just 21 yards – and he could carry the ball more from the backfield to help there. Samuel battled through a calf injury last month, and now he has a shin bruise but should be OK.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO