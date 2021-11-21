Jaguars' John Brown: Elevated by Jacksonville

Following a stellar performance during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 9-6 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jaguars defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the NFL. Allen was all over the field against the Bills, recording eight tackles, two tackles for...
Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars came close Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts, falling by a score of 23-17. Jacksonville got the ball back late in the game with a chance to win, but the go-ahead drive attempt from Trevor Lawrence and company came up short. All in all, it was a good effort after the team trailed 17-0 late in the first quarterback.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you win an award, you expect your teammates to congratulate you. The Jacksonville Jaguars slime you. That's what happened to Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen on Thursday. He was named Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime NVP for his performance against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The television network sent an award to be presented to him after practice.
The Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants all came into Week Nine without a winning record, only to then defeat a team that began the week in first place in their division. That marked the first time since December 2011 that four teams with a .500-or-worse record entering Week Nine or later each defeated a division leader on the same day.
This could be interesting. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who until last Saturday were seen as a team a long way from being very competitive, suddenly look like a tough opponent. Or at least tougher than before, thanks to a 9-6 win over the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. Now the Jaguars (2-6)...
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts' first touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't come on offense. It came on special teams. Colts linebacker and special teams captain Zaire Franklin went basically untouched on the left side of the line, sprawled his body out and blocked Logan Cooke's punt early in the first quarter.
On a day where almost nothing went right for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense, it was only fitting for the afternoon to end on a bitter note and a failed play. Despite the Jaguars staging a comeback after falling down 17-0 in the first-quarter, their efforts weren't quite...
The Colts announced six inactive players for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium:. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was listed as questionable with a back injury, is active – as are wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and right tackle Braden Smith. Be the first to...
The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts isn’t a powerhouse matchup, but there is much to discuss regarding both sides. So much has occurred in the NFL season that the Urban Meyer controversy feels like a lifetime ago, and the lifeless Jaguars have now won two of their last three games. The Colts have turned around some early misfortunes and are 4-2 in their previous six games.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have won two of their last three games. They’re going up against an Indianapolis Colts team that has done the same. It’s (surprisingly) a good matchup and it should be fun to watch!. Here’s everything you need to know to watch, listen, and follow the game. Want...
SANTA CLARA – Here’s who to start and sit when the 49ers (4-5) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7): START HIM: WR Deebo Samuel. As tempting as it is to list running back Jeff Wilson Jr. here in his possible 2021 starting debut, Samuel is a sure-thing in this offense. He should eclipse 1,000 receiving yards on the season – needing just 21 yards – and he could carry the ball more from the backfield to help there. Samuel battled through a calf injury last month, and now he has a shin bruise but should be OK.
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been looking for speed threats much of the season with DJ Chark and Travis Etienne out for the season, and heading into Week 11, they’ve turned to a practice squad veteran to potentially find it. The team decided to elevate veteran receiver John Brown from...
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. – Central Christian College’s men went cold in the second half on Saturday and dropped a 68-61 basketball verdict to John Brown University to fall to 0-2 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. The Tigers, now 4-3 overall, were down 41-35 at the half and while they played...
The San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) square off at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 21, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV. How to Watch Jaguars vs. 49ers. Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021. Game Time:...
Robinson (knee) is not in the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. Robinson left last week's game against the 49ers with an injury sustained during the second half, but it seems the issue was not as serious as expected and he should be available for Sunday's matchup. However, Walker Little might have to step up as a replacement in case Robinson suffers a setback in the upcoming practices.
Comments / 0