NFL

Vikings' Patrick Peterson: Activated by Vikings

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Peterson (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve by the Vikings on...

www.cbssports.com

VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Here Comes the Cavalry for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings could be totally rejuvenated after toppling the Los Angeles Chargers. The team could also flop and lose a slew of close games in the coming weeks. Mystery, indeed. Regardless, a cavalry for the Vikings is on its way to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Somehow, Minnesota defeated...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings: Everson Griffen Came Out Of His Home And Is Getting The Care He Needs

MINNETRISTA, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings said Wednesday afternoon that law enforcement officials notified them that Everson Griffen came out of his Minnetrista home without incident and is getting the care he needs. In a statement, the team said that it’s thankful for the local law enforcement for ensuring that the situation ended peacefully. Minnetrista police said that the defensive end left his home around 1:30 p.m. and that an ambulance brought him to a health care facility where he is getting help. “Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble sues Dalvin Cook over alleged assault

We now have more information and a more complete picture about a lawsuit involving Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Cook’s attorneys on Tuesday claimed he was the victim of domestic abuse and extortion from a woman who unlawfully entered his home in 2020. The news of Cook’s situation seemingly came out of nowhere and contained very little context.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Concerning Admission Following Today’s Loss

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers dropped a stunner on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, losing on a last-second field goal. Although the result wasn’t exactly what the NFC leaders were hoping for, it wasn’t nearly as concerning as the update Rodgers gave on his injured toe after the game.
NFL
Minnesota Vikings DE Everson Griffen refuses to leave home after firing weapon

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings and the Minnetrista Police Department are dealing with an ongoing situation involving defensive end Everson Griffen, who has refused to come out of his residence after making a series of disturbing posts on Instagram earlier Wednesday morning claiming that someone was in his home trying to kill him.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Tale of Two Vikings Offenses

The Minnesota Vikings have consistently been one of the more frustrating teams to follow during the 2021 NFL season. The team sits at 3-5 after another disappointing loss in Baltimore, making all five of their early season losses by seven points or fewer. In fact, despite their bad record, the Vikings still have a positive point differential (+3).
NFL
KIMT

Vikings' Griffen receiving mental health care after refusing to leave his home

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made mental health support an organizational priority, an investment that only became more important with Everson Griffen's frightening experience three years ago. The condition of mental illness never truly goes away, as the Vikings were reminded Wednesday. The team was relieved when...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Is the Vikings Season Over?

As we come to Week 10 in the NFL–the beginning of the second half of this 17-game season–the Vikings season has been an all-too-routine roller coaster ride. The inconsistent play on both sides of the ball, sprinkled with brief moments of football brilliance, has become a familiar trend with the Minnesota Vikings teams of recent years. Sitting at 3-5, the Vikings are 4.5 games behind the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers, but only 1 game out of the final Wild Card spot that is currently controlled by the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings have been able to accumulate quality wins over the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks (giving Minnesota the head-to-head tie-break), while remaining competitive in every game they have been in this year. This leaves many to wonder, are there playoff hopes in Minnesota or is the Vikings season over?
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings SMR: Packers Edition

The Vikings beat the Packers by sticking to their aggressive formula on offense. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings capitalized on throwing it up to Justin Jefferson a number of times, but it nearly cost them the game late, on a pass initially ruled an interception but on further review proved to be an incompletion. That, and an INT whiff by Rasul Douglas later in the Vikings final drive, was enough for the Vikings to drive inside the Packers ten yard line inside of two minutes, and then rundown the clock for a field goal by Greg Joseph, giving the Vikings the W, 34-31.
NFL
winonapost.com

Viking VIew: Vikings shock Chargers on their home turf

The Mike Zimmer Doomsday Clock backed up about 15 minutes this week as the Vikings beat a very good Chargers team in the Los Angeles sunshine Sunday afternoon. Any home field advantage that the Chargers hoped for was drowned out by Skol chants from a sizable showing of purple-clad partisans, and the fact that Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks turned SoFi Stadium into his own personal stomping ground.
NFL
goldcountrymedia.com

Eagles to play Vikings in semis

Vista del Lago’s football team has had a great season, and the Eagles hope the winning continues on Friday night. The Eagles (8-3) have only played in one section championship game previously and that was in 2012. A win Friday on the road at Vanden would give them a second berth in a title game.
FOOTBALL
Daily Herald

Vikings designate Peterson for return; CB has missed 3 games

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson will practice this week with an opportunity to play against NFC-leading Green Bay, after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. Peterson was designed for return Wednesday by the Vikings, making him eligible for action against the Packers if he's...
NFL

