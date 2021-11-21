Vikings' Patrick Peterson: Activated by Vikings

The Vikings beat the Packers by sticking to their aggressive formula on offense. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings capitalized on throwing it up to Justin Jefferson a number of times, but it nearly cost them the game late, on a pass initially ruled an interception but on further review proved to be an incompletion. That, and an INT whiff by Rasul Douglas later in the Vikings final drive, was enough for the Vikings to drive inside the Packers ten yard line inside of two minutes, and then rundown the clock for a field goal by Greg Joseph, giving the Vikings the W, 34-31.
