Chiefs' Daurice Fountain: Added to active roster

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Fountain was elevated from the Chiefs' practice squad ahead of...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Cowboys#Covid#American Football
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward 'punching' Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Adrian Peterson News

Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans brought future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson aboard to try to fill the gap left by Derrick Henry. On Tuesday, the organization brought the failed experiment to an end and parted ways with the 15-year NFL veteran. As one of...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Considered Notable Quarterback Trade

Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran WR Golden Tate Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

Golden Tate has finally found a new home. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are signing Tate to their practice squad. Tate, a former second-round pick, spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants. He finished the year with 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Former First-Round WR To Active Roster

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints are lacking at the wide receiver position. So on Saturday, the team made a move to help combat this issue. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Saints have signed Kevin White to the 53-man active roster. After a stellar collegiate career...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Mark Ingram was traded from Texans to Saints

The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Wife Drama

The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, narrowly escaping the Detroit Lions, but there’s been plenty of postgame drama with Baker Mayfield and Co. Mayfield reportedly declined to speak with the media following Sunday’s win. It’s unclear why Mayfield declined to speak with reporters. “Baker Mayfield was the 1st player off...
NFL
600 ESPN El Paso

Jarvis Landry Sends Subtle Shots At Baker Mayfield

The saga with Baker Mayfield and his wide receivers continues onward. Whoever thought it was over with the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. was wrong, because now Jarvis Landry has spoken up on his quarterback. He states how he does everything right on Sundays and doesn't know why he isn't getting the ball. He also was asked about why the passing game isn't working and he responded with a no answer of no I don't I'm sorry.
NFL
CBS Boston

Titans Release Adrian Peterson Ahead Of Game Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will not be facing Adrian Peterson on Sunday afternoon. The veteran running back was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, ending his brief tenure with the team. Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson and sign WR Golden Tate + additional roster moves 13 Roster Moves 📰 » https://t.co/MNgusJHneN — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 23, 2021 Peterson, 36, had signed with the Titans following Derrick Henry’s injury. The future Hall of Famer rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in three games for Tennessee. He ran for 40 yards on nine carries in Tennessee’s loss to Houston on Sunday. The Titans now have D’Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard on the running back depth chart. Of that group, Foreman has the most rushing yards this season with 84 on 23 carries. McNichols has 69 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Hilliard has 35 yards on seven carries.
NFL

