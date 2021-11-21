Jets' Nick Bawden: Elevated from practice squad

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve signed FB Nick Bawden to their active roster and activated LB LaRoy Reynolds from the practice squad injured list. Bawden, 25, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round out of San Diego State in 2018. Bawden has ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve as well after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie and hurting his knee again late last year.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO