Jets' Nick Bawden: Elevated from practice squad

The New York Jets made their last-minute roster adjustments ahead of tomorrow’s contest against the Buffalo Bills and the list of moves was a bit longer than usual. The team activated punter Braden Mann and backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott who has not played a regular season snap this season due to injury. Backup lineman Chuma Edoga was placed on injured reserve.
The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve signed FB Nick Bawden to their active roster and activated LB LaRoy Reynolds from the practice squad injured list. Bawden, 25, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round out of San Diego State in 2018. Bawden has ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve as well after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie and hurting his knee again late last year.
Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
Did Julian Edelman like playing for the New England Patriots? Does he like Tom Brady? Why do we ask? Because we’re getting mixed signals. He recently went on an angry Patriots rant after ripping the team earlier in the season. Sprinkled in there was his proclamation that he was rooting...
After sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 7, it was feared JJ Watt would miss the remainder of the regular season. However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope the superstar pass rusher finds his way back onto the field for the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
Monday’s “First Call” is already looking ahead to the Steelers game next week before they play the Chicago Bears Monday night. A pair of former Steelers running backs made the highlight clips Sunday. And the next opponent for the Penguins finally made things go right. Let’s not get ahead of...
Jason Garrett’s days as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants have come to an end. Joe Judge and the Giants fired Garrett on Tuesday afternoon. The news come less than 24 hours after New York’s offense mustered just 10 points in a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night.
It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints are lacking at the wide receiver position. So on Saturday, the team made a move to help combat this issue. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Saints have signed Kevin White to the 53-man active roster. After a stellar collegiate career...
For 17 years, Larry Fitzgerald was a mainstay on the Cardinals offense. He spent every season with the team after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Pitt, and he has put together a Hall of Fame career. Fitzgerald has 1,432 career...
