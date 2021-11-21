ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears' Deon Bush: Activated from IR

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bush (quadriceps) was activated from injured reserve by the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ir
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Former First-Round WR To Active Roster

It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints are lacking at the wide receiver position. So on Saturday, the team made a move to help combat this issue. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Saints have signed Kevin White to the 53-man active roster. After a stellar collegiate career...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Considered Notable Quarterback Trade

Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Announce New Injury For Star WR Davante Adams

Last week, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was dealing with a shoulder injury. Fast forward a week later, and the All-Pro is now nursing a different injury. Adams was officially listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. The official injury report indicates that he’s dealing with an ankle injury.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys activate WR Michael Gallup from IR

After a lengthy ramp-up period, Michael Gallup will make his long-awaited return soon. The Cowboys announced they activated the fourth-year wide receiver from injured reserve Saturday. Gallup has missed the past seven games for Dallas, which placed him on IR after a calf injury took him out of the team’s...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Signing Notable Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed a veteran tight end to their practice squad. The Steelers are adding Jace Sternberger, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Pittsburgh also put receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Pittsburgh needed another tight end due to Eric Ebron’s latest injury. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN...
NFL
CBS Boston

Titans Release Adrian Peterson Ahead Of Game Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will not be facing Adrian Peterson on Sunday afternoon. The veteran running back was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, ending his brief tenure with the team. Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson and sign WR Golden Tate + additional roster moves 13 Roster Moves 📰 » https://t.co/MNgusJHneN — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 23, 2021 Peterson, 36, had signed with the Titans following Derrick Henry’s injury. The future Hall of Famer rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in three games for Tennessee. He ran for 40 yards on nine carries in Tennessee’s loss to Houston on Sunday. The Titans now have D’Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard on the running back depth chart. Of that group, Foreman has the most rushing yards this season with 84 on 23 carries. McNichols has 69 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Hilliard has 35 yards on seven carries.
NFL
theScore

Seahawks officially activate Wilson from IR

The Seattle Seahawks officially activated quarterback Russell Wilson from injured reserve Friday, confirming his availability for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The move was expected after Wilson was medically cleared Monday to return. The eight-time Pro Bowler, who hasn't played since Week 5 due to a ruptured tendon in the middle finger of his throwing hand, said Thursday that he's "really close" to being 100%.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Chris Westry: Activated from IR

Westry was activated from injured reserve Thursday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official team site reports. The 24-year-old will make his return from a torn meniscus that he suffered in Week 1. Westry will make his return Thursday night against the Dolphins, operating as a depth option at cornerback.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy