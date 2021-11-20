CME Group Tour Championship: Five Reasons to Watch Sunday's final round

After last week’s leaderboard at the Pelican Women’s Championship felt almost too good to be true, it seemed unlikely that the season-ender in Naples, Florida, could match the drama, even with $1.5 million on the line.

And yet, here we are, spoiled by yet another who’s who board of champions that includes the two best players in the world – Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko – duking it out for LPGA Player of the Year honors and a boatload of cash.

Did the LPGA save the best for last? Here are five reasons why the CME Group Tour Championship Sunday final is can’t-miss TV. And yes, it’s finally live on NBC from 1-4 p.m.

1. The ultimate 1-2 punch

Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko have gone back-and-forth as World No. 1 throughout 2021, and now they’ll square off in the final round of the season side-by-side in the final group to settle the score.

Ko began the third round with a string of seven consecutive birdies before cooling off on the back nine to shoot 66 and vault into a share of the lead at 14 under with Nasa Hataoka, Celine Boutier and Korda, who eagled the 17th hole for a late boost.

Both players have won four times this season, with Korda claiming her first major as well as Olympic gold. The American currently leads the POY race by 10 points. A victory is worth 30 points and a second-place finish is worth 12.

“I felt like I was struggling a little all day, not kind of converting any putts and kind of not hitting it too great,” said Korda, “but that eagle definitely helped.”

2. Can Lexi find redemption?

One week after Lexi Thompson suffered a heart-breaking string of short missed putts at the Pelican Women’s Championship, the popular American player is back in the mix at Tiburon Golf Club, one of her favorite stops on tour.

Thompson, who acknowledged that she’s working with a new putting coach but declined to say who, sits two back. She won the CME in 2018 and hasn’t finished outside the top 6 in her last four starts at the event.

“It was an unfortunate loss,” said Thompson, who ultimately lost to Korda in a four-way playoff, “but I took the positives from it. I believe my game is in a good spot. I played some amazing golf last week, made some great putts.

“I took it into this week and continue to work hard on my few practice days here. If I let last week get to me it’ll just tumble into this week. I didn’t want that to happen because I absolutely love it here and I embrace the moment of being here.”

3. Solheim superstar on the cusp

Last week Leona Maguire opened the Pelican with a sensational 62 and looked on the verge of something special. In the end, she couldn’t keep pace, but tomorrow is a new Sunday. The Duke grad heads into the final round trailing by two strokes.

Should the 2021 Solheim Cup star manage to break through with her first victory tomorrow, she’d earn an invitation to the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at her home club, Lake Nona.

Being around so many other tour players at Nona ­such as Lydia Ko, Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn and Nasa Hataoka has been huge, she said, for her transition from college to the pros. Earlier this year she even played a few rounds with Annika Sorenstam.

“There is really no excuses,” said the Irishwoman of her U.S-based preparations.

4. Jin Young Ko doesn’t even need to warm up

As if seven birdies in a row on the front nine isn’t impressive enough, consider that Jin Young didn’t even hit a full shot warming up prior to the round due to pain in her left wrist. The injury first flared up in May and got so bad during the first round that her caddie, David Brooker, asked midway through if she wanted to withdraw.

Ko pressed on, and now finds herself in contention once again for all the year-end spoils. Last year she won the CME in only her fourth start to the season.

“Same feel as last couple weeks and couple days,” said Ko after Saturday’s round. “It’s getting better, I think, but still paining.”

5. Sunday could be a life-changing day for some

There are four players in the top 10 of the CME who have yet to win on tour: Mina Harigae, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Megan Khang and Maguire. All four sit within three shots of the lead and a $1.5 million payday. All four competed in this year’s Solheim Cup.

Denmark’s Koerstz Madsen, who finished in the top 5 twice at majors in 2021, came into the 72nd hole tied with Anna Nordqvist at the AIG Women’s Open but suffered a heart-breaking double-bogey on the taxing 18th that included a shocking shank from a greenside bunker.

She’ll carry lessons learned into tomorrow’s final round.

“Definitely learned that even though you’re nervous and excited for the round you can still play a good round of golf,” she said.

“Where before I was like, oh, if I’m shaking, I cannot play golf. But you just got to be OK with the feelings. That’s probably what I learned most about myself.”