ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Augustana falls to Bemidji State in opening round of Division II Playoffs

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyiy6_0d308fBl00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – A season that included winning the first conference championship in 62 years has come to an end for Augustana football in the NCAA Division II Playoffs. The Vikings fell 28-24 to Bemidji State Saturday afternoon inside Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

The loss snapped an 11-game home winning streak for Augustana as the Vikings conclude 2021 with a 9-3 record. Bemidji State continues on in the playoffs with a 10-2 mark.

Bemidji State struck on its opening drive, travelling 75 yards over four plays as Brendan Beaulieu caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Alt.

Augustana answered on its opening drive with a 20-yard field goal from Ben Limburg.

The Beavers would pull ahead 14-3 as they scored on a 67-yard touchdown from Alt to Malik Williams on a three-play drive.

Augustana put together a drive of eight plays, covering 68 yards on its following drive as Kyle Saddler connected with Devon Jones on an 11-yard strike for the 14-10 score.

After four drives combined between the two teams with four scores, the second quarter did not see as much action until Williams caught his second touchdown of the day as Alt found him from 19 yards out with 3:53 on the clock. Bemidji State entered halftime holding a 21-10 lead.

Augustana then had back-to-back scoring drives in the third quarter to give it its first lead of the game at 24-21. Saddler threw a five-yard touchdown to Logan Uttecht to complete a 12-play, 66-yard drive that chewed up 5:59 of game clock.

After stopping the Beavers on the defensive side of the ball, the Vikings got the ball back and went 87 yards over four plays as Kyle Graham scored on a 35-yard rush to give AU the 24-21 advantage with 4:57 left in the game.

The two teams stalled on offense until Bemidji State pieced together five plays over 68 yards to have Sam McGath rush in from two yards out for what proved to be the game-winning score with 11:36 on the clock.

Augustana outgained Bemidji State 433-413 and dominated the ground game 201-65. Jarod Epperson ended the game with 154 yards rushing as he went over the 1,000-yard mark on the season in the game. He concluded 2021 with 1,051 yards, a top-10 rushing season in AU history.

Through the air, Saddler tossed for 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns as he concludes his career with 10,380 yards passing and 91 touchdowns.

Uttecht caught the ball seven times for 96 yards and his touchdown.

Defensively, Augustana was led by T.J. Liggett with seven tackles and a pass breakup. Myles Taylor intercepted his first career pass and returned in 15 yards in the second quarter.

Augustana’s nine wins are tied for the second-most in a single season, which has occurred three times. Two of those have come under head coach Jerry Olszewski.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Mustangs outlast Cougars in NSIC Men’s hoops

The Southwest Minnesota State University men’s basketball team rallied from a 15-point first half deficit, with Jake Phipps leading the way tying a career-high with 22 points, to earn a 70-69 victory over the University of Sioux Falls in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opener for both teams inside the Stewart Center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana Women’s Basketball slips up against Wayne State, 73-61

WAYNE, Neb. (AUGUSTANA) — The Wildcats of Wayne State used a high-scoring first half to upend the Augustana women’s basketball team, 73-61, on Tuesday night inside the Rice Auditorium. Wayne State (3-1, 1-0 NSIC) came out shooting 50 percent from the field in the first quarter, and more importantly, shot five of eight from three, […]
WAYNE, NE
KELOLAND

Comeback bid falls short for Augustana Men’s Hoops at Wayne State

WAYNE, Neb. (AUGUSTANA) – A frantic comeback bid fell just short Tuesday night as the Augustana men’s basketball team dropped its first game of the season to Wayne State, 63-59. Augustana cut a 13-point deficit to just a single basket but could not get over the final hump inside Rice Auditorium in Wayne, Nebraska. Dylan […]
WAYNE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Football
Sioux Falls, SD
College Sports
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND

USD Men roll past Presentation to cap off three-game home stand

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) —South Dakota shot 61 percent from the field, placed six in double figures and rolled past Presentation 99-58 Tuesday to complete a three-game home stand inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was the final tune-up for South Dakota (4-1) ahead of Saturday’s clash at Nebraska to complete the Nebraska MTE. It […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU Men fall to Washington at Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Men’s Basketball team squared off with Pac-12 foe Washington at the Crossover Classic Tuesday night. Washington built a 10-point halftime lead and would hold off a second-half SDSU charge for the 87-76 victory. Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. led all scorers with 32 points on 13 […]
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Graham
KELOLAND

Augustana Volleyball falls in five sets in NSIC Semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — The Augustana volleyball dropped a heartbreaker in the NSIC Tournament semifinals, falling to Winona State, 3-2 (25-18, 25-15, 25-18, 31-29, 17-15) inside the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night. After falling 25-18 in the first set, the Vikings came out with determination in the second set, jumping out to a 6-1 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bemidji State#American Football#S D Lrb Augustana#Ncaa Division Ii Playoffs#Beavers#Au
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

Northern State Volleyball falls to Wayne State in NSIC Quarterfinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NSU) — Northern State staved off elimination in the third set of Saturday’s NSIC tournament showdown with Wayne State, but could not ultimately sustain the rally, falling 3-1 to the foruth-seeded Wildcats in the opening round of the tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Wayne State claimed the win by […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Coyotes hold off Jaguars to win home opener

South Dakota got a game-high 20 points from Xavier Fuller and held off a late Southern rally to defeat the Jaguars 71-68 in the Coyotes’ home opener Friday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. USD (2-1) has won 14 of its last 15 home openers dating back to 2007.
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

344
Followers
456
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy