Panic at Atlanta airport after ‘accidental discharge’ of weapon causes active-shooter scare

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Panic gripped portions of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) on Saturday afternoon after a weapon accidentally discharged inside the airport.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Travelers had initially believed there was an active shooter inside the airport, according to reactions on Twitter.

“There is not an active shooter,” airport officials wrote on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. “There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees.” The airport later said the weapon was discharged in a security screening area .

Officials gave an all-clear and normal operations began to resume around 3:30 p.m, about two hours after the weapon was discharged , according to a Twitter update shared to ATL’s official account.

Pilot killed, 2 others injured in ‘mishap’ at Air Force base in Texas

Travelers inside the airport took to Twitter in the moments immediately after the incident, sharing photos and video of the resulting commotion.

One video showed several people crawling or laying on the floor amid stanchions that were knocked to the ground. Another said there was a “stampede out of Delta terminal” after people heard shots.

Airport officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Santa Barbara Independent

Chick-fil-A Needs to Stop

Santa Barbara’s Chick-fil-A is owned by McCollum, LLC of Atlanta, Georgia, which has little interest in our community other than our dollars. The ka-ching of their cash registers is far more important to them than any crash-bang of our auto accidents. The Chick-fil-A drive-through has been an issue since its inception many years ago. The on-going hassles continued this February 2021, when Chick-fil-A filed an application for expanding their facilities. Their application (PLN2021-00093) said:
SANTA BARBARA, CA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Investigators trying to identify hundreds of bodies in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Twenty-five years ago, a man feeding ducks with his nephew spotted a cardboard box wrapped in rope and duct tape floating down a Miami Lakes canal. Thinking it might be something valuable, they corralled the box, opened it and were immediately met with the smell of rotting flesh.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

FAA Proposing To Fine 8 Airline Passengers Over $160K For Unruly Behavior Involving Alcohol

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The FAA is proposing to fine eight airline passengers more than $161,000 for unruly behavior involving alcohol. One of those passengers was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Fort Lauderdale. That man is being fined $12,500. Since the beginning of the year, the FAA has received more than 300 reports of passenger disturbances due to intoxication.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
