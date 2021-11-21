ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

By via Nexstar Media Wire, Sally French, NerdWallet
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDkmH_0d308X4p00

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines.

While you shouldn’t necessarily wait until the literal last minute to book, the latest Southwest calamity is additional proof that travel in the COVID-19 era is wildly unpredictable.

What’s more, this is one example of a situation where — while advance holiday travel reservations were almost imperative pre-pandemic — they’re less essential now. In fact, booking holiday travel too far in advance can be limiting rather than freeing these days.

Here’s what to think about as you consider the ideal time to make your holiday plans.

Pro: Airfares are almost always cheaper when booked early

A spring NerdWallet analysis of over 1,110 flights found that airfares were 24% more expensive on average when booked two weeks versus six months out. Sure, you’ve missed that six-month window for the holidays, but at least you’ve got more than two weeks if you take action now.

Con: Hotels (especially luxury resorts) aren’t always cheaper when booked early

While airfares are generally cheaper when booked early, a different NerdWallet study of more than 2,500 hotel room rates in 2019, 2020 and the first half of 2021 found it was cheaper 66% of the time to book hotel rooms 15 days out versus four months out. That rises to an even starker 73% of the time when looking at 2021-only data.

If your holiday travels involve an upscale resort, here’s an even bigger reason to wait: The cost at the highest-end hotels averaged 22% cheaper when booked 15 days before versus four months out.

Pro: You’ll beat out the procrastinators and have access to more favorable dates, routes and times

Even if you’re banking on a last-minute airfare deal that may or may not actually materialize, don’t overlook the opportunity cost of procrastinating. Sure, the lavish five-star hotel might have tons of rooms it needs to offload at a deep discount, but even five stars at half price might be too expensive for your budget.

Meanwhile, delaying booking only makes it more likely that the hotel within your budget has been sold out.

Con: You might accidentally lock yourself into ever-changing or unfavorable policies

Many airlines now offer free changes or cancellations, though often it’s in the form of an airline credit. While that’s a huge improvement over consumer-unfriendly pre-pandemic policies, you could find yourself stuck with a flight credit that’s tough to use.

Will you really run out of money during retirement?

For example, in the recent Southwest debacle, the airline offered to rebook passengers — but only on other Southwest flights (which wasn’t exactly helpful, given most other flights were unavailable anyway). While some airlines have reciprocal or interline agreements with other carriers where they’ll place you on one of their flights should yours get canceled, Southwest doesn’t.

Or maybe you booked with a regional carrier. If you cancel your trip but have no intention to fly to that region anymore, you’re stuck with worthless credits.

An airline credit is certainly better than nothing, but it still isn’t as valuable as if you had never booked in the first place — and kept your cash in the bank.

Pro: You have a plan (and now you can start making your backup plan)

Locking in flights and hotel rooms now gives you at least some semblance of a plan. And once you’ve got a plan, you’re free to move on to step two: a backup plan.

Familiarize yourself with other nearby airports or hotels that you can book should something with your existing plans go awry. Look into not just rental cars, but also prices for rideshares or alternative car rental companies. Because if there’s one thing to be certain about with 2021 holiday travel, it’s that nothing is certain.

Con: In the COVID era, a lot can happen in two months

Remember when we were told it would just be two weeks to stop the spread? Then, there was hope travel would resume by summer 2020, only to postpone that optimism to the 2020 winter holidays?

Now it’s the 2021 winter holidays, and some areas are still experiencing challenges like rising case rates, which could cut your desire to travel.

Is it cheaper to book hotels last minute?

On the other hand, many things are returning after more than 18 months of closures. As airlines add flights, it might be better to wait so you can book a more favorable route. As entertainment venues add showtimes and restaurants open more reservations, waiting means you might snag tickets to the show you actually want to see or a table at the time you want.

The bottom line

You might opt out of travel given that crowds are growing . Plus, more international travel brings an uptick in reports of vaccinated Americans testing positive abroad and unable to return home. Travel is still not necessarily the stress reliever you may be hoping for anyway, so holding off on solidifying plans isn’t necessarily bad.

Then again, the conventional wisdom says to not put off what you can do today. Waiting can increase your odds of higher prices plus fewer booking options. Throw in the fact that vaccinated international travelers can enter the U.S. as of Nov. 8 and competition to book will likely only increase.

There are good reasons to book now, but there are worthy reasons to wait. And if you opt out of booking completely — well, there’s always a staycation .

More From NerdWallet

Sally French writes for NerdWallet. Email: sfrench@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SAFmedia.

The article Holiday Travel: The Pros and Cons of Booking Now originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Most travelers have never heard of this obscure Delta airline policy. Here's why it matters.

In my decades-old study-abroad Spanish, I explain how airport security works to men from Cameroon, who listen in the Spanish they learned in the months they traveled north from South America by foot. It feels silly worrying that these men —who held hands walking through rivers in the most dangerous place on Earth because, if they let go, they would die — might not be able to smoothly change planes at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. I am a travel writer, but they are master travelers.
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

This Popular Airline Will Cut All Flights to 2 Major Airports, Starting Jan. 4

Air travel is finally picking back up again after the COVID pandemic effectively halted most passengers' travel plans. But now travelers are facing new challenges, including canceled flights. Both Southwest and American Airlines each made nearly 2,000 last-minute flight cancellations in the last few months, stranding people in airports across the country. And it's no longer just certain flights getting cut because of weather and staffing shortages: Many airlines are taking this time to restructure their service on a larger scale, pulling entire flight routes from cities. In fact, one popular airline just announced that it is permanently cutting all of its flights to two of the biggest airports in the U.S. soon. Read on to find out if your travel could be affected next year.
NEWARK, NJ
Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#Hotels#Columbus Day#Tech#Nerdwallet#Southwest Airlines
TravelPulse

Travel Advisors Can Now Book Tours with TourRadar

TourRadar, the online marketplace that offers over 50,000 tours across the globe from reputable operators, has celebrated a key milestone with its new Adventure Booking Platform (ABP), which allows travel advisors to use the website to search, book, manage and earn commission on any of its tours. TourRadar announced the...
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

American Airlines and British Airways Will Offer Free COVID Tests to Business Travelers

American Airlines and British Airways are making it easier for business travelers to hop across the Atlantic Ocean without having to worry about COVID-19 testing. Beginning next year, business travelers booking premium seats on American Airlines and British Airways through American Express Global Business Travel will be able to have the required COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them before departure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Biggest Holiday Travel Period Kicks Off Thanksgiving Week

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s expected to be the biggest holiday travel period since the start of the pandemic. Lines were already building Sunday at San Francisco International Airport as COVID fears abated, triggering a return to the air travel. “First time on a plane in two years, was thinking actually it was two years ago that I went to visit family in Virginia, and haven’t been on a plane since then,” said Ryan Weible of Concord. “It feels great actually to be back, and to be traveling again and getting out and I feel like we’re able to do it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS San Francisco

Thanksgiving Holiday Rush Underway; Travelers Fill Local Airports, Freeways

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Lines swelled at Oakland International Airport early Wednesday as travelers, who had delayed gathering with family and friends during the long months of isolation during the COVID pandemic, crowded onto flights on the way to Thanksgiving weekend reunions. Travel experts have predicted the number of air travelers this week would approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels. If the scene at Oakland International was being repeated at airports across the country, those bullish predictions were coming to fruition. Traffic on the highways leading into local Bay Area airports were already backing up at 6 a.m. and lines at the check-in...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA Preparing For Heavy Travel Days During Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 53 million people are expected to take to the roads and skies this Thanksgiving, AAA said. With that in mind, it’s recommended to arrive at the airport about three hours before your flight, so if the lines are long, you can still make it to the gates in time. Of course, airports are not without their struggles. With TSA now mandating the COVID-19 vaccination, there is concern about possible staffing shortages. However, locally, Pittsburgh International Airport says that hasn’t affected them. Don’t be surprised though if there are flight cancellations or delays as travel is beginning to return to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

As Holiday Travel Picks Up Again, Lawmakers Call For COVID Restrictions For Domestic Flights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As millions fly to see loved ones for Thanksgiving, airports will likely be packed at near pre-pandemic levels this entire week – and it has already started. CBS2’s John Dias took a closer look at what’s in store for some travelers. Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, but by the looks of it, LaGuardia Airport Tuesday was giving the traditional Wednesday getaway day a run for its money. “I thought it was going to be bad. It’s gnarlier than I expected,” said Gramercy Park resident Sophia Smith. “Other years it has been long...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Hear This on Your Plane, It Might Be an Emergency, Flight Attendant Warns

There are few phobias more common than a fear of flying, but even if you don't consider yourself an anxious flyer, it's easy to get spooked when you're on a plane. A moment of heavy turbulence can send even the most experienced flyer into a sudden panic. Fortunately, there are signs to look out for when it comes to actual in-air emergencies. A flight attendant just warned passengers that there is one sound in particular that might signal trouble ahead. Read on to find out what you should listen for on your next flight.
LIFESTYLE
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy