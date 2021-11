HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A “light sheen” was spotted Saturday off the coast of Huntington Beach — in the same region as the October leak that spilled thousands of gallons of oil into the ocean. The sheen, measuring about 30-by-70 feet, was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard at about 12:15 p.m., the agency’s public information officer said. However, at about 4:02 p.m., the Coast Guard said there was no oil sheen observed by both ships and helicopters off the coast of Huntington Beach. It is believed that the sheen dissipated. Divers also replaced the wrap around the damaged pipe. “While there...

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO