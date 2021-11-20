One person killed in shooting Saturday afternoon at Pensacola apartment complex

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon at the Oakwood Terrace Apartment complex in Pensacola.

As of 6:15 p.m. Saturday, authorities had not released the identity of the single victim who died as a result of the shooting. No arrests had been made at that time.

ECSO spokeswoman Amber Southard said deputies responded at about 4 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the apartment complex at 700 Truman Ave.

When deputies arrived, they discovered one person had been fatally shot.

Southard said the case remained under investigation Saturday evening.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.