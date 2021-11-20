ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person killed in shooting Saturday afternoon at Pensacola apartment complex

By Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon at the Oakwood Terrace Apartment complex in Pensacola.

As of 6:15 p.m. Saturday, authorities had not released the identity of the single victim who died as a result of the shooting. No arrests had been made at that time.

ECSO spokeswoman Amber Southard said deputies responded at about 4 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the apartment complex at 700 Truman Ave.

When deputies arrived, they discovered one person had been fatally shot.

Southard said the case remained under investigation Saturday evening.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

Comments / 6

Barbara Brown
4d ago

For the Love of God ppl STOP 🛑 ACTING LIKE ANIMALS! Use that thing called a brain 🧠 god gave you for once in your life !

Reply
7
