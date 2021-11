LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Royal Caribbean is returning to the Port of Los Angeles for the first time in 10 years. (credit: CBS) The Navigator of the Seas arrived Friday to much fanfare for its first passenger sailing out of Los Angeles. The massive cruise ship will leave the Port of Los Angeles with passengers Friday night, not just for the first time since the pandemic — but for the first time in a decade. The arrival of the Navigator of the Seas – which boasts the largest waterslide at sea, a renovated pool deck, and new nightlife venues – heralds a...

