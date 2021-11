Fredericksburg’s Lance Moffett has been removed as head football coach until the end of the season, school district superintendent Joe Rodriguez announced Tuesday. Rodriguez did not disclose specifically why and said in a letter to parents: “Please understand that I am not at liberty to provide any additional details at this time and want to respect Coach Moffett’s privacy. I can assure you that additional information will be provided at a later date.”

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO