Earlier this year, Miesha Tate ended a five-year retirement from the sport, returning to competition with a third-round stoppage victory over Marion Reneau. One of the biggest stars in the sport and a former bantamweight champion, many expected that upon her return, Tate would be immediately thrust into title contention. Instead though, Tate is having to earn her way back to the top and this weekend she takes on MMA Fighting Global Rankings’ eighth-ranked bantamweight, Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 43. It’s a calculated decision from Tate who that she wants to be fully prepared to upset Amanda Nunes when she does get her shot.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO