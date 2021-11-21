ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sisters who escaped Turpin ‘House of Horrors’ say parents used Bible to justify abuse

By Cris Belle, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2Kiu_0d307U6l00

( WJW ) – Two sisters who escaped the Turpin ‘House of Horrors’ say their parents “used the Bible” to justify abuse.

In a recent interview on “20/20” with Diane Sawyer, 33-year-old Jennifer Turpin and 21-year-old Jordan Turpin said their parents, David and Louise, used belts, sticks, dog kennels and homemade cages as tools for punishment, in addition to chaining them to their beds and pulling on their hair when they misbehaved.

“They literally used the Bible to explain their behavior to us,” Jennifer said in the interview. “They loved to point out things in Deuteronomy, saying that, ‘We have the right to do this to you.’ … That they even had the right to kill us if we didn’t listen.”

Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train near new San Diego station

The shocking abuse in the Turpin home went unnoticed in the community of Perris, about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles, until then-17-year-old Jordan Turpin escaped from the house and called police.

During the “20/20” interview, Jordan recalled how she could barely press the buttons for 911 after escaping the house. She had never spoken to anybody before on the phone, she said, and was shaking.

“I had to make sure that if I left we wouldn’t go back, and we would get the help we needed,” she said in a tearful interview. “Because if we went back, there’s no way I would be sitting here right now.”

A Southern California county has brought in outside investigators to look into whether its social services system failed to provide adequate housing, food and other services for 13 siblings since they were rescued from the horribly abusive conditions in 2018.

Photos: Authorities look to identify motorists accused of scooping up money on freeway

Some of the children reported they “felt betrayed” by local officials’ handling of their cases, said Melissa Donaldson, Riverside County’s director of victim services. Donaldson said there were times when the children did not have a safe place to stay or enough food.

ABC News reported Friday that Riverside County has hired a private law firm to look into allegations the seven adult and six minor children in the Turpin family did not get basic services after they were freed from their parents’ prison-like home.

Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, have since been sentenced to life in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents

Jennifer Turpin will share her story of abuse during her time with now-incarcerated parents David and Louise. Here are five things to know about her. In 2018, David and wife Louise Turpin became household names after one of their 13 children escaped their family home — described as a “house of horrors” — in Perris, California. Daughter Jordan, then 17, crawled through a window and called 911 on her parents, exposing a life of horrific abuse and maltreatment. In a home covered with filth, mold, and garbage, the police found beaten and starved children, some of which were shackled onto beds.
PERRIS, CA
HollywoodLife

David & Louise Turpin: Everything To Know About Parents Who Enslaved 13 Children

Both David and Louise are serving out a life sentence for child cruelty, torture, false imprisonment, and cruelty to a dependent adult. After police raided their California home in 2018, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, were sentenced to life in prison in 2019, after the pair were discovered to have held their 13 children captive, and they were found to be malnourished. The couple were discovered after two of their children escaped in 2018 and one managed to call the police. The children will speak out about their experience in a Friday November 19 ABC 20/20 Special with Diane Sawyer. Find out more about Dylan and Louise Turpin here.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
foxwilmington.com

The Startling Moments Police Raided the Turpin Family’s ‘House of Horrors’

Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment police found 17-year-old Jordan Turpin, who escaped from her California home to call 911 and tell the responding sheriff’s deputy a horrifying story. Jordan said that she and her 12 siblings were being tortured, chained up and starved by their parents in their home, which later became known as the “house of horrors” as more harrowing details were revealed. “This is one of the most scariest things I’ve ever done,” Jordan told the deputy.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Sawyer
New York Post

Bodycam footage of ‘Horror House’ raid shows cops rescue abused Turpin kids

Newly-released police body camera footage shows the moment cops raided the California house of horrors where an abusive couple imprisoned, beat and starved their 13 children. The heartbreaking video was shown for the first time on ABC News Friday night, during an episode of 20/20 where two of the siblings, Jennifer and Jordan Turpin, detailed the staggering abuse at the hands of their parents.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
thecinemaholic.com

Where Are The Turpin Siblings Now?

When the police rescued the 13 Turpin siblings on January 14, 2018, they were stunned by the neglect and mistreatment. The house was utterly unsanitary, and most of the children were starved for days leading to malnourishment. They had been physically abused and tortured for years, and rescue wouldn’t have been possible if Jordan Turnip hadn’t escaped and called 911.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#House Of Horrors#Wjw#Amtrak
HuffingtonPost

Sisters Describe Escape From 'House Of Horrors': 'I Knew I Would Die If I Got Caught'

Two sisters are speaking out about their escape from the horrific imprisonment and abuse they suffered for years at the hands of their parents. Jordan and Jennifer Turpin are the eldest of David and Louise Turpin’s 13 children. The parents pleaded guilty in 2019 to imprisoning and torturing 12 of their kids ― all but the youngest, who was age 2 at the time ― in what became widely known as a “house of horrors” case.
MUSIC
CBS LA

New Body Camera Footage Shows Jordan Turpin Shortly After Escape From ‘House of Horrors’

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — New body camera footage shows 17-year-old Jordan Turpin shortly after escaping from her abusive parents and the “House of Horrors.” “My parents are abusing — they abuse us,” said Turpin to a responding deputy. “This is one of the scariest things I’ve ever done. I’m terrified but I called because my two little sisters are chained up right now.” Jordan then proceeded to show the deputy photos of her sisters chained up before being placed in the back of the deputy’s squad car. On Jan. 14, 2018, Turpin and her 12 siblings — then aged 2 to 29 — were...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
New York Post

Inside the Turpin ‘Horror House’ as young survivors reveal ongoing struggles

In a heartbreaking first interview, two of the 13 Turpin siblings opened up about the abuse they faced at the hands of their own parents in one Perris, Calif., home. Speaking to Diane Sawyer for ABC, Jordan Turpin, 22, and her sister, Jennifer Turpin, 33, revealed vivid details of the horrors they suffered inside the home by their parents, David and Louise Turpin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Los Angeles

After Rescue From Perris ‘House of Horrors,' Riverside County Asks ‘Where are the Siblings Now?'

Prosecutors said the children were often chained to their beds, permitted to shower only once a year and barely feeding them, leaving them woefully malnourished. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin told ABC some of the adult children are "living in squalor'' or in "crime-ridden neighborhoods,'' unable to access money that was raised on their behalf after their rescue.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'The only word I know to call it is hell': Turpin sisters share the details of their family's house of horror

Jordan Turpin was 17 years old when she found herself crawling out of a window of her family's home, hoping to save the lives of her 12 siblings. For two years, she had been planning her escape after decades of unspeakable emotional and physical violence inflicted by her parents in their Perris, California home. Equipped with nothing but an old cellphone she found in the house, Jordan ran out and called 911.
MUSIC
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Freed from parents, Turpin children say they’re now suffering from county’s neglect

Despite being overseen by the Riverside County Public Guardian, the highly sheltered Turpin children who were rescued in 2018 from years of deprivation and torture from their parents in their Perris home were cast out into society with few life skills or regard for their safety, two of the victims and District Attorney’s Office officials told ABC’s “20/20.”
PERRIS, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy