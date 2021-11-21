4 people wounded in overnight shooting at Berwyn bar

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy was killed after falling from the 17th floor of an apartment building on the Near North Side. Police said the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a building in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Drive. The boy was found in bushes below and transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO