4 people wounded in overnight shooting at Berwyn bar

By WGN Web Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERWYN, Ill. — Four people were wounded in an overnight shooting at a bar in Berwyn, according to police. Police said...

WGN TV

Police searching for 15-year-old Northwest Side girl

CHICAGO — Chicago police need the public’s help finding a missing girl from the Northwest Side. Jaida Dortch, 15, was last seen at her home on West Grace in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood on Monday just after 9 a.m. Authorities said Dortch was wearing a purple coat, pink shirt,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Suburban man accused of killing Wheeling mother, young daughter denied bond

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — The suburban man accused of killing his “on again, off again” girlfriend and her baby daughter was denied bond Wednesday. Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pingree Grove, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping — which was added in court on Wednesday. He’s accused of killing his girlfriend […]
WHEELING, IL
WGN News

One hurt after Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Forest Park leads to crash

A shooting investigation is underway along the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park. According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the Interstate-290 exit ramp at Des Plaines. There, authorities learned the driver of a crashed vehicle had suffered severe injuries due to gunfire. Police said the driver was transported to a local hospital for medical […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Boy, 16, charged in West Elsdon fatal shooting of 18-year-old

CHICAGO – Chicago police have charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Azul de la Garza in Chicago’s West Elsdon neighborhood. The teen is accused of shooting Azul de la Garza on Sept. 25 in the 5400 block of South Avers Street. According to police, officers arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Person shot on Dan Ryan near 84th Street

CHICAGO — One person was shot while driving on the Dan Ryan Tuesday morning. Just before noon, police responded to northbound lanes near 84th Street on the report of a shooting. The incident resulted in a crash of a jaguar sedan owned by a Chicago man. Police said one person was transported to a local hospital […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Boy, 3, dies after falling from 17th floor window of building on Near North Side

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy was killed after falling from the 17th floor of an apartment building on the Near North Side. Police said the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a building in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Drive. The boy was found in bushes below and transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Murder suspect in Niles cold case extradited from Texas

NILES, Ill. — The man accused of murdering a Niles woman more than 30 years ago is now back in the Chicago area. Richard Sisto was booked at Niles Police Department headquarters Tuesday morning after being extradited from Texas. Police said on Nov. 8, 1992, Sisto allegedly killed 35-year-old Helen...
TEXAS STATE
WGN News

All 3 men found guilty of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice. The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came after jurors deliberated for about 10 […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WGN News

2 missing teen girls were last seen at North Side high school

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers from the North Side. Police said Izebella Deleon and Sujeily Zepeda, both 15, were last seen Friday morning outside Amundsen High School, 5110 N Damen Ave, in Lincoln Square. Sujeily is described to be about 5 foot 2 inches tall, 110 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘Glue me back together’: Online pleas to aid Wisconsin parade victims

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Friends and families of the roughly 60 people, including many children, hit by an SUV that sped through a Christmas parade in a suburban Milwaukee downtown say many suffered life-threatening injuries. One of them, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, died on Tuesday, his parents announced on his GoFundMe page. His brother, 12-year-old Tucker Sparks, was […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WGN TV

WGN TV

