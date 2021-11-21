ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidental gun discharge creates chaos at Atlanta airport

By Associated Press
KFOR
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — An all-clear was given Saturday at Atlanta’s airport after a gun accidentally discharged in the facility’s security screening area, causing chaos, authorities said.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport official said on Twitter that there was no active shooter at the airport. Atlanta police said no one was reported injured.

The discharge happened around 1:30 p.m. at the security screening area. The noise sent social media into a frenzy as visitors posted videos to Twitter of the resulting chaos. A ground stop temporarily halted flights to Atlanta from other airports around the country.

Neither passengers nor employees were in any danger, airport officials said.

There was no immediate word on whether the gun belonged to a passenger or employee. An investigation is ongoing and Atlanta Police Department responded to the scene.

Normal operations resumed at the airport about 3:30 p.m.

Airport officials have not confirmed how many shots were fired, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Las Vegas Sun

Funeral held for woman killed in crash with ex-Raiders player

More than 100 people gathered today to mourn the victim of a fatal car crash involving ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs III. Tina Tintor, 23, was memorialized by family and friends at an hourlong funeral service today at St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church in Las Vegas. A graveside service for loved ones was later conducted at Palm Eastern Cemetery.
NFL
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFOR

KFOR

