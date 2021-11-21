ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papillion, NE

Triumph fall to Union Omaha in league championship 3-0

By Dan Vasko
 4 days ago

PAPILLION, Neb. (WSPA) – The Greenville Triumph fell to Union Omaha, 3-0, in the USL League One Championship Saturday night.

Evan Conway tallied the opening goal for the Owls in the seventh minute, while Greg Hurst knocked in their second goal of the half in the 43rd minute to give Union Omaha a 2-0 halftime lead.

Tobias Otieno added the insurance in extra time to secure the 3-0 win for the Owls.

It was the third straight appearance in the title match for Greenville, who won the championship in 2020.

