Amador Vintage Market & Beth Sogaard Catering, 9393 Main Street in Plymouth, presents a free acoustic show with Lizzy Juergens on Saturday, November 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free acoustic show will be accompanied by food and drink specials, so come on down and spend an evening at Amador Vintage Market & Beth Sogaard Catering. For more information visit: http://bethsogaard.com/vintage-market/ and follow Amador Vintage Market & Beth Sogaard Catering on Facebook.

PLYMOUTH, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO