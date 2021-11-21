VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Cicero Saturday evening
UPDATE: The pedestrian who was killed in this accident has been identified as Leonard Mulverhill, 32, of Syracuse, police said.
Investigation revealed that Mulverhill was attempting to cross Brewerton Road when he walked into the path of a northbound vehicle being operated by a 62-year-old woman, officials said.
TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man in his 30’s died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s office says the accident happened along Brewerton Road in Cicero between the entrances of Target and Walmart and Caughdenoy Road.
Deputies say the driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with the investigation and was not injured. The name of the victim has not been released.
Brewerton Road has reopened to all traffic.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
Comments / 1