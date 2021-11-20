ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report card: Arkansas' special teams get A, but defense C+ in loss to Alabama

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 4 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Arkansas' streak of defeats against Alabama reached 15 with a 42-35 loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Here's how the No. 22 Razorbacks (7-4, 3-4 SEC) performed in each phase of the game against the No. 2 Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1).

Offense

Against an Alabama defense that ranks No. 5 in the country, the Arkansas offense didn't look bad. Take into account last week's low-scoring, inefficient offensive outing against LSU, and the Razorbacks actually showed much improvement.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns on 73% completion against an Alabama defense that allows an average of 206 yards through the air. Arkansas' 35 points were the most Alabama has allowed in a win this season.

Grade: B

Defense

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young set a program record for passing yards in a single game with 559. Two Alabama receivers had more than 170 receiving yards. But, really, it could've been worse.

KJ JEFFERSON: Arkansas' KJ Jefferson equaled his second-most passing yards but Bryce Young set Alabama record

ARKANSAS VS ALABAMA: Arkansas football throws everything it can at No. 2 Alabama but falls short 42-35

Arkansas held Alabama to field goals three times, including one that the Crimson Tide missed. The Razorbacks forced two fumbles and recovered one of them at the 1, preventing another touchdown, although the offense also fumbled twice.

Grade: C+

Special teams

Coach Sam Pittman said earlier in the week that Arkansas had a bit of a punter controversy. Reid Bauer started, but his first punt was shanked and went out-of-bounds at the 24. His next punt, though, went 44 yards and was downed at the 2.

The highlight, though, was Bauer's jump pass on a fake field goal in the fourth quarter. He found tight end Blake Kern for a score, cutting Alabama's lead to 34-28.

Grade: A

Coaching

There were a few third-and-long situations with questionable play calls, including an early decision to run that failed and a trick play that was botched. Plus, the clock management in the final few minutes raised some eyebrows, as Arkansas got the ball with 5:30 left to play and took about four minutes to score.

Grade: B-

Overall

Again: it could've been worse. Arkansas scored more on Alabama than anticipated, and the defense's ability to hold the Tide to field goals on three occasions helped keep the offense in the game. Burks and Jefferson held up well against a talented defense, and the game was closer than expected for much of the game.

Grade: B-

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Report card: Arkansas' special teams get A, but defense C+ in loss to Alabama

