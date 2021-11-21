ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 arrested at Portland riot following Rittenhouse verdict

By Nexstar Media Wire, KOIN 6 News Staff
 4 days ago

A riot was declared in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Friday night after a group of about 200 protesters began breaking windows, throwing objects at police, and talking about burning down the city's Justice Center.

