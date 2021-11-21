ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Second half lead evaporates for Richmond on Saturday as Spiders fall to Drake

By Jordan Bondurant
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jacob Gilyard missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would’ve forced Richmond’s game against Drake on Saturday into overtime. Instead the Bulldogs escaped with a 73-70 victory.

The Spiders led by as many as 8 points in the second half, the largest lead of the game, but fouls, turnovers and cold shooting over the game’s final six minutes allowed Drake to jump out in front for good.

Tyler Burton scored a game-high 30 points for Richmond. He added 9 rebounds. Grant Golden was the only other Spider in double-digit scoring with 17 points.

Richmond is back in action on Monday, Nov. 22 taking on Hofstra at the Robins Center. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

