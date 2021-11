Jaivon Heiligh is regarded as one of the best wide receivers in Venice High history, and he’s since become known as one of the best at Coastal Carolina, too. The former high school state champ became the Chanticleers’ No. 1 wideout as a sophomore in 2019 and has since helped his team become bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons and earn several top-25 rankings, picking up some national recognition along the way.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO