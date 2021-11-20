Canada to bar unvaccinated pro athletes, Pacers' vaccination status unclear

Canada isn't taking any chances with COVID-19, and its latest decision could affect the Indiana Pacers.

Starting Jan. 15, unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes will no longer be allowed to enter the country, minister of public safety Marco Mendicino announced Friday.

There is currently a national interest exemption in place which has allowed unvaccinated athletes to enter Canada and compete for their respective teams and leagues, but that will change early next year.

The decision to bar unvaccinated pro athletes will affect the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, which all have a least one franchise based in Canada. The NBA 's lone Canadian team is the Toronto Raptors.

The Pacers lost 118-100 at Toronto on Oct. 27 and are slated to face the Raptors in Toronto again March 26.

When asked if all of his players are fully vaccinated prior to Saturday's home game against New Orleans, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle declined to share.

"This is the first I've heard of (Canada barring unvaccinated pro athletes from entering its country)," Carlisle said. "No, we haven't had an internal discussion about that, but it's not surprising that these kinds of things are coming up. We're like every other NBA team. We'll deal with those things as needed and as they come up."

Before the season, Carlisle said the team's vaccination rate is "very high" and that all members of the coaching staff are fully vaccinated, per WISH-TV.

Kevin Pritchard, the Pacers' president of basketball operations, said the team's training camp roster of 20 players was 90-95% vaccinated.

The Pacers currently have 17 players, including two-time all-star Domantas Sabonis and backup point guard T.J. McConnell, who were both vaccinated on camera prior to the end of last season.

New York and San Francisco both have local vaccination mandates, meaning that Knicks, Nets and Golden State Warriors players must be vaccinated to play or practice in their home arenas.

However, those local mandates do not apply to visiting players, so unvaccinated visiting players can still play at Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center and Chase Center.

The most notable unvaccinated NBA player is Brooklyn star Kyrie Irving. He is still eligible to play in road games, but the team decided it will not allow Irving to be a part-time player, so he has not played this season.

