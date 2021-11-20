ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Canada to bar unvaccinated pro athletes, Pacers' vaccination status unclear

By James Boyd, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHsVt_0d3066Db00

Canada isn't taking any chances with COVID-19, and its latest decision could affect the Indiana Pacers.

Starting Jan. 15, unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes will no longer be allowed to enter the country, minister of public safety Marco Mendicino announced Friday.

There is currently a national interest exemption in place which has allowed unvaccinated athletes to enter Canada and compete for their respective teams and leagues, but that will change early next year.

More: Pacers bench starters but comeback effort falls just short in loss to LaMelo Ball, Hornets

The decision to bar unvaccinated pro athletes will affect the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, which all have a least one franchise based in Canada. The NBA 's lone Canadian team is the Toronto Raptors.

The Pacers lost 118-100 at Toronto on Oct. 27 and are slated to face the Raptors in Toronto again March 26.

When asked if all of his players are fully vaccinated prior to Saturday's home game against New Orleans, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle declined to share.

"This is the first I've heard of (Canada barring unvaccinated pro athletes from entering its country)," Carlisle said. "No, we haven't had an internal discussion about that, but it's not surprising that these kinds of things are coming up. We're like every other NBA team. We'll deal with those things as needed and as they come up."

Before the season, Carlisle said the team's vaccination rate is "very high" and that all members of the coaching staff are fully vaccinated, per WISH-TV.

Kevin Pritchard, the Pacers' president of basketball operations, said the team's training camp roster of 20 players was 90-95% vaccinated.

The Pacers currently have 17 players, including two-time all-star Domantas Sabonis and backup point guard T.J. McConnell, who were both vaccinated on camera prior to the end of last season.

New York and San Francisco both have local vaccination mandates, meaning that Knicks, Nets and Golden State Warriors players must be vaccinated to play or practice in their home arenas.

However, those local mandates do not apply to visiting players, so unvaccinated visiting players can still play at Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center and Chase Center.

The most notable unvaccinated NBA player is Brooklyn star Kyrie Irving. He is still eligible to play in road games, but the team decided it will not allow Irving to be a part-time player, so he has not played this season.

Follow IndyStar Pacers beat writer James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid. Reach him via email: jboyd1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Canada to bar unvaccinated pro athletes, Pacers' vaccination status unclear

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

Caris LeVert's Surprising Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game

Caris LeVert will not be available on Wednesday night when the Indiana Pacers are on the road to face the Denver Nuggets. The Pacers have listed their star shooting guard as out with lower back soreness. The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded...
NBA
AllPacers

Monte Morris' Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game On Wednesday

Monte Morris will play on Wednesday evening in Denver in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Nuggets. The status of Morris for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. The Nuggets come into the game with a...
NBA
AllPacers

Chris Duarte's Status For Pacers-Knicks Game

The Indiana Pacers are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City and the Philadelphia 76ers in Indianapolis. On Monday, they will play the New York Knicks, and one of their best players is questionable. Chris Duarte (13th overall pick in last season's draft)...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Kevin Pritchard
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Marco Mendicino
AllPacers

Rudy Gay's Injury Status For Pacers-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz will host the Indiana Pacers in Salt Lake City on Thursday night. For the game, Rudy Gay is out, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. Gay played for the San Antonio Spurs...
NBA
AllPacers

LeBron James Official Injury Status For Lakers-Pacers Game

After being listed as questionable earlier in the day, LeBron James will play in Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. The status of James for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Nhl#The Indiana Pacers#Lamelo Ball#Major League Baseball#Major League Soccer#Canadian#The Toronto Raptors
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
World
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

29
Followers
196
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy