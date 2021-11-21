Know the difference between nursing facilities

Shared insight on the differences between amivantamab and mobocertinib and when they may be appropriately used in patients with NSCLC. Erminia Massarelli, MD, MS, PhD: One important difference is that amivantamab is given intravenously, and mobocertinib is given by mouth. Depending on the patient population, there could be some preference for either IV [intravenous]or oral medication. The other important thing we need to consider as medical oncologists is the toxicity profile, so we do tailor therapy according to the patient’s preexisting conditions and other comorbidities. There are at least 2 options now to choose between, but the major differences are in the toxicity profile and administration.

