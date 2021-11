Demetrius Andrade took care of business quickly tonight, stopping Jason Quigley in the second round of a world title mismatch to retain his WBO middleweight title. To be fair, Andrade (31-0, 19 KO) did about what most feel he should do in a matchup like this one. Quigley (19-2, 14 KO) came in nowhere near anybody’s top 10 in the division, save perhaps for the nonsense rankings of sanctioning bodies, and had been taken apart in the biggest fight of his career beforehand, a 2019 loss to Tureano Johnson.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO